WKTV
Work begins on new Mazzaferro's market in Rome following devastating fire
ROME, N.Y. – Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli is rebuilding at its former location on Ridge Mills Road in Rome after a devastating fire destroyed the market in April. On Monday, ground was broken at the site, which will soon be home to a new 6,000-square-foot store. In this...
WKTV
Out-of-state photographer sets his sights on Utica
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - A photographer from New Haven, Connecticut, set his sights on the city of Utica with some of it's unique and historic buildings. Our camera crews caught up with Freelance Photographer David Ottenstein on Genesee Street in Utica. He was taking photos of the buildings in the downtown area. Ottenstein tells us he took photos the day before from one side of the street. When we met him, he was on the other side of Genesee Street working with the natural light and shadows to get the perfect shot.
WKTV
Gas prices drop 13 cents in Utica-Rome area over past week
Gas prices are steadily declining across the region with the Utica-Rome area seeing a 13-cent dip over the past week. AAA reported an average gas price of $3.92 per gallon in the Utica area on Monday. That’s a 57-cent decrease since last month. New York’s statewide average was also...
WKTV
Relay for Life returns to Delta Lake State Park
ROME, NY - The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life took place at Delta Lake State Park Saturday. This year's event was a little different. Usually various communities around the area hold their own relays, but this year organizers decided to combine them all into one big relay. Over 50...
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation launching cannabis operation from 'seed to sale'
VERONA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – The Oneida Indian Nation is breaking into the cannabis business announcing plans Monday to build a manufacturing facility on Hill Road in Verona. The “seed to sale” business model means the Nation will oversee all operations including cultivation, production and sales. Crews will...
Bed Bath and Beyond store closing list: See which NY locations are shutting down
Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced the first batch of stores it plans to close after an announcement in August that the company would shutter 150 underperforming sites. A total of 56 stores are on the initial closing list, including five in New York. The closest store to Onondaga...
WKTV
Coyote caught on camera tussling with dogs in back yard of Chadwicks home
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – Three people were treated after coming into contact with a coyote in Chadwicks last week. A backyard Ring camera caught two dogs tussling with a coyote around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The video shows a man sprinting outside to chase off the coyote and...
28-year-old woman biking in North Country dies in crash with vehicle, troopers say
Adams, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman died in a crash with a vehicle while biking in the North Country Friday, troopers said. Jean Winchell, of Adams Center, was biking at 2:43 p.m. going south along Route 11 in Adams, according to a news release from state police. Winchell collided...
WKTV
Rome police searching for vehicles stolen from Rome Health, auto shop
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two vehicles stolen from different locations within 24 hours of each other earlier in September. According to police, a Rome Health marked vehicle was stolen from outside the front entrance of the hospital around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. The vehicle is a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with “Rome Hospital” on the doors.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
WKTV
Surveying potential solar site in New Hartford
Surveyers were seen at a site in New Hartford where a solar farm has been proposed. Permits have not yet been approved for the project to move forward.
Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome for September 17 2022 Take 5 Drawing
A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge
Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
WKTV
Take 5 winning ticket for Saturday sold at Cliff's Market in Rome
ROME, NY (WKTV) - The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at Cliff's Local Market #511, which is located at 1221 Erie Blvd. in Rome. TAKE 5 players with midday and...
CNY girls cross country race cancelled after boys runner goes missing, falsely reports gunman
Varsity girls runners from at least 16 Central New York cross country teams were told three minutes before their race was scheduled to begin that it would be delayed. The delay was because a modified boys runner from a visiting team was missing. He was supposed to have participated in an earlier race at the New Hartford Invitational on Saturday morning.
WKTV
Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
WKTV
Local volunteers particpate in fall clean-up
ROME, NY - Everybody's done their fair share of spring cleaning, but have you ever considered doing a fall clean-up? That’s what volunteers from the local United Way were doing Saturday. Members of United Way Mohawk Valley's Emerging Leaders United gathered at Steven’s Field in Rome to give the...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
WKTV
Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
