Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) is doubtful to play against Packers on Sunday

(670 The Score) Bears on Friday listed rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. as doubtful to play at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night due to a hamstring injury.

Jones missed Chicago's win last Sunday and hasn't practiced in full since late August. He returned to work in a limited fashion Wednesday before being held out Thursday and Friday. A third-round pick of the Bears in April, Jones projects to be a key player in the team's offense once healthy.

Outside of Jones, the Bears' injury report Friday was clean, as offensive lineman Riley Reiff was a full participant in practice after recently dealing with a shoulder ailment.

Kickoff between the Bears (1-0) and Packers (0-1) comes at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday from Lambeau Field.

