Chicago, IL

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) is doubtful to play against Packers on Sunday

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Bears on Friday listed rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. as doubtful to play at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night due to a hamstring injury.

Jones missed Chicago's win last Sunday and hasn't practiced in full since late August. He returned to work in a limited fashion Wednesday before being held out Thursday and Friday. A third-round pick of the Bears in April, Jones projects to be a key player in the team's offense once healthy.

Outside of Jones, the Bears' injury report Friday was clean, as offensive lineman Riley Reiff was a full participant in practice after recently dealing with a shoulder ailment.

Kickoff between the Bears (1-0) and Packers (0-1) comes at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday from Lambeau Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Chicago, IL
