Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family goes 4-0 to win Cross County invite
STROMSBURG – The final match of the day between the Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family Bulldogs and the Cross County Cougars determined the Invite champion in Stromsburg on Saturday. Both the Bulldogs and the Cougars were 3-0 going into the match that was dominated by the HLHF girls 25-15 and 25-20.
Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest
YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
Nebraska sweeps No. 13 Kentucky in final nonconference match
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills and Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause added nine kills apiece to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. After a close first set, Nebraska was in control for...
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
For the third time this season, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won a cross country race. This past Friday the competition was tough, but Stuckey bettered three runners from Norris who head coach Eric Rasmussen said “have a good chance to finish in the top five at the Class B State Meet.” Stuckey was clocked at 19:29.91, 37 seconds ahead of Norris junior Ellie Thomas. Stuckey also won the McCool Junction Quad and just last Friday set a meet record at the Aurora invite held at Poco Creek Golf Course.
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss. “I guess I didn’t do enough last week to get them ready,” said interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who took responsibility for Nebraska's 35-point loss.
Friday Night follow-up: Grand Island, Lincoln High present interesting stories; Elm Creek's Hail Mary; Omaha South's wild numbers
I'm really interested to see how the rest of the season goes for both Grand Island and Lincoln High after watching the teams play each other Friday night. The Islanders aren't flashy, and nothing is necessarily pretty, but they play defense at a really high level, and are super-physical both in the running game and in the second level of that defense.
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
Business Beat -- Hurlbut’s Cycle Shop celebrating 75 years
Same business. Same location. Same family. Seventy-five years. There are not too many businesses that all those phrases apply to. Hurlbut’s, Inc. is one of them. The cycle repair shop, located at 1513 N. Highway 81, York has been in business 75 years under the guidance of the Hurlbut family.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
Arraignment held in 15-pound meth case
YORK – A man caught with an extremely large amount of methamphetamine in York County has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Arraignment proceedings for Juan Sacramento, 33, of Lemoore, California, were held in York County District Court this week. Sacramento was arrested by a deputy with the York...
Waco man charged of assault, illegal weapons, meth
YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has been charged in two separate cases with counts of assault, having illegal weapons and possessing methamphetamine. He appeared for arraignment regarding three felonies and one misdemeanor this past week in York County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a jury trial was set for mid-December.
Man caught with cocaine and heroin pleads not guilty
YORK – A man caught with cocaine in his possession in York has pleaded not guilty. Arraignment proceedings for Houston Ousley were held this past week in York County District Court. The 29-year-old from East Chicago, Ill., is charged with possession of a controlled substance, following contact with an officer with the York Police Department.
