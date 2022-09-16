ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

National Suicide Prevention Month continues with 988 as new National suicide Prevention Lifeline

By Mina Wahab
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -National Suicide Prevention Month is wrapping up with a major announcement.

Every state will be rolling out 988 as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number to call for mental health emergencies.

On September 21st Santa Barbara County residents can watch the free webinar to learn more about he launch of 988.

Suicide is a national health problem that currently ranks as the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34.

