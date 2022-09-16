Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Centennial splits four at Bison volleyball invite
CENTRAL CITY – The Centennial Broncos took to the court Saturday, where they split four matches at the Central City invite. Centennial opened with consecutive sweeps against the host Bison and Boone Central, but the Broncos fell to Adams Central and then Hastings to end the day. Centennial 2,...
York News-Times
Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family goes 4-0 to win Cross County invite
STROMSBURG – The final match of the day between the Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family Bulldogs and the Cross County Cougars determined the Invite champion in Stromsburg on Saturday. Both the Bulldogs and the Cougars were 3-0 going into the match that was dominated by the HLHF girls 25-15 and 25-20.
York News-Times
Dukes cap long weekend out west with 3-3 record at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG – The weekend started out on a high note as the Dukes took down C1 No. 3 St. Paul in straight sets and Chadron also in straight sets on Friday. In York’s third game on Friday, York dropped their first game of the tournament 25-21 and 25-17 to the host Gothenburg Swedes who came in as the No. 4 team in C1.
York News-Times
Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest
YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Cross County rolls over Twin River 58-14
GENOA – The No. 2 team in Class D1 the Cross County Cougars continued to roll on Friday night as they defeated the Twin River Titans on their home turf in Genoa 58-14. The Cougars 4-0 are on a collision course with No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh which will take place on Friday, October 7 in Stromsburg.
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
For the third time this season, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won a cross country race. This past Friday the competition was tough, but Stuckey bettered three runners from Norris who head coach Eric Rasmussen said “have a good chance to finish in the top five at the Class B State Meet.” Stuckey was clocked at 19:29.91, 37 seconds ahead of Norris junior Ellie Thomas. Stuckey also won the McCool Junction Quad and just last Friday set a meet record at the Aurora invite held at Poco Creek Golf Course.
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
KSNB Local4
Special Olympics: World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
Kearney played host to the second of three Walk End Alzheimer’s. Walkers came out bright and early on Saturday to for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Loomis High School sophomore Jasmine Ellsworth went into her sixth grade school year, only to face bullies. Charity working to honor a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Record breaking heat ahead before temperatures fall just in time for Autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you were looking to get some Vitamin D this morning, you were out of luck as we had cloudy skies around to start the day. The clouds eventually burned off by mid afternoon giving way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low 80s north to the mid 90s southeast. Winds this afternoon have been generally out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph for most of us. The only exception was far southeast areas where you had southerly flow in place which gave you much warmer temperatures this afternoon. As we head into the evening and overnight you can expect mainly clear skies with easterly flow and temperatures falling into the mid 50s north to mid 60s south. Once again with very moist air at the surface, clear skies and generally light winds, we will see lots of low clouds along with patchy fog tomorrow morning.
York News-Times
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
KETV.com
Victim of fatal skydiving accident at Nebraska airport identified by law enforcement
CRETE, Neb. — The victim of a fatal skydiving accident on Sept. 15 at a Nebraska airport has been identified by law enforcement. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. William...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine inside vehicle’s seats near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many things fall under our vehicles’ seats, but one woman stored 20 pounds of cocaine inside hers, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Just after noon on Sunday, a trooper pulled over Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles for following a vehicle too closely on Interstate 80, the patrol said.
KSNB Local4
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
KSNB Local4
Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
KETV.com
Osceola pickup collision leaves two people dead Friday morning
OSCEOLA, Neb. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a two-vehicle collision killed both drivers early Friday morning. Law enforcement responded to the crash at 7:41 a.m., just east of Osceola — on state Highway 81/92 between Q and R roads. Officials said 52-year-old Jerry Swahn was heading...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Comments / 0