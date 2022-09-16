Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
numberfire.com
Ryan Mountcastle sitting for Baltimore Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan Mountcastle in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mountcastle will sit out Sunday's game while Jesus Aguilar starts at first base and bats fifth. Mountcastle is projected for 67 more plate appearances this season, with 3 homers, 9 runs,...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch for right-hander Cody Morris on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 5.6 FanDuel points...
Yardbarker
Red Sox designate Kevin Plawecki for assignment, call up Franklin German from Triple-A Worcester
The Red Sox designated catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment prior to Saturday’s 9-0 loss to the Royals. In a corresponding move, reliever Franklin German had his contract selected from Triple-A Worcester. Plawecki, 31, spent the last three seasons in Boston after first signing with the Red Sox in January...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Jason Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Ben DeLuzio sitting for St. Louis in Game 2 on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Ben DeLuzio is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, DeLuzio is being replaced in center field by Lars Nootbaar versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. In 5 plate appearances this season, DeLuzio has a...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Lars Nootbaar sitting Saturday afternoon for St. Louis in Game 1
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nootbaar is being replaced in right field by Dylan Carlson versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 293 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar has a...
numberfire.com
Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
numberfire.com
Giants position Heliot Ramos in right field on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramos will man right field after Luis Gonzalez was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Ramos to score 3.9 FanDuel points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jonah Bride sitting for Oakland Saturday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Bride is being replaced at second base by Tony Kemp versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 165 plate appearances this season, Bride has a .224 batting average with a .590 OPS,...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Vavra for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Aranda starting Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Aranda is getting the nod is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 38 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .343 batting average...
Comments / 0