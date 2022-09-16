Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Louie Varland. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Jason Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.8...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Houston's Christian Vazquez catching on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will handle catching responsibilities after Martin Maldonado was left on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Giants position Heliot Ramos in right field on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramos will man right field after Luis Gonzalez was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Ramos to score 3.9 FanDuel points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman starting Saturday for St. Louis in Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Gorman is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Gorman for 0.7 hits,...
numberfire.com
Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Will Benson in Guardians' Game 2 lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Josh Windor. Our models project Benson for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Yuli Gurriel receives Saturday off
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Gurriel will sit on the bench after Trey Mancini was positioned at first base, Yordan Alvarez was picked as Houston's designated hitter, and Aledmy Diaz was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant...
Comments / 0