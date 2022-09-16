ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

numberfire.com

Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges starting for Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Louie Varland. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Jason Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.6 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Houston's Christian Vazquez catching on Saturday

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will handle catching responsibilities after Martin Maldonado was left on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Giants position Heliot Ramos in right field on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramos will man right field after Luis Gonzalez was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Ramos to score 3.9 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman starting Saturday for St. Louis in Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Gorman is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Gorman for 0.7 hits,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Will Benson in Guardians' Game 2 lineup Saturday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Josh Windor. Our models project Benson for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Houston's Yuli Gurriel receives Saturday off

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Gurriel will sit on the bench after Trey Mancini was positioned at first base, Yordan Alvarez was picked as Houston's designated hitter, and Aledmy Diaz was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant...
HOUSTON, TX

