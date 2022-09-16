This is Ted Nugent’s dream right here. Feral hog hunting, perhaps eradication is the better term, is just about a necessity nowadays, especially in places like Texas. These creatures serve nearly zero purpose on this Earth besides destroying property and ecosystems… and there is a TON of them. There’s somewhere between 2 million and 4 million wild hogs in the state of Texas (6 million estimated in the entire country). And because they have no breeding season, they reproduce at […] The post Texas Hog Hunter Downs 40 Feral Hogs In Minutes From A Helicopter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

