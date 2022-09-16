ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Whiskey Riff

Texas Hog Hunter Downs 40 Feral Hogs In Minutes From A Helicopter

This is Ted Nugent’s dream right here. Feral hog hunting, perhaps eradication is the better term, is just about a necessity nowadays, especially in places like Texas. These creatures serve nearly zero purpose on this Earth besides destroying property and ecosystems… and there is a TON of them. There’s somewhere between 2 million and 4 million wild hogs in the state of Texas (6 million estimated in the entire country). And because they have no breeding season, they reproduce at […] The post Texas Hog Hunter Downs 40 Feral Hogs In Minutes From A Helicopter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Sterling, Virginia

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at 22895 Ladbrook Dr, Sterling, VA 20166, on 20-21 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005893/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Sterling, Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)
STERLING, VA

