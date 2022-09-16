Bill Kinder, Subject of Axed Matthew McConaughey Film ‘Dallas Sting,’ Denies Misconduct Allegations After Investigation

Read full article on original website
Related
KTLA Suspends Mark Mester Over On-Air Farewell to Former Co-Anchor Lynette Romero
Insiders tell TheWrap that Mester's five-minute tribute to Romero "infuriated" the local L.A. station's general manager
Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)
“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL・
‘Rust’ Producers Get Main Claims Dismissed in Script Supervisor’s Lawsuit
Mamie Mitchell's claims against Rust Movie Productions for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress were tossed by a Los Angeles judge
‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Released After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction (Video)
A Baltimore court ordered the now 41-year-old's release after more than 20 years in prison
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0