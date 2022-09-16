ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 rioter turned in by 'moron' ex-girlfriend sentenced to nine months in jail

A man who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol before being ratted out by his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Richard Michetti, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding last May. In addition to the nine-month prison sentence, he will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and faces 24 months of supervised release.
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
Daily Mail

Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail

An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
MANHATTAN, NY
Boston

Inmates at prison where ‘Whitey’ Bulger died allegedly knew in advance he was coming

The notorious Boston gangster was allegedly beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018. Although infamous Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in prison in 2018, revelations about his death continue to surface. The latest development came this week, as prosecutors laid out a timeline of the circumstances surrounding Bulger’s death in a hearing regarding the men who were charged in connection with his murder.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
DADE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland

Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
PARKLAND, FL

