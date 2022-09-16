Read full article on original website
BET
Ex-Cop Convicted for George Floyd Murder Moved to Medium-Security Federal Prison
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has been transferred from a Minnesota state prison, where he was frequently held in solitary confinement, to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. The AP reports that...
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 rioter turned in by 'moron' ex-girlfriend sentenced to nine months in jail
A man who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol before being ratted out by his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Richard Michetti, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding last May. In addition to the nine-month prison sentence, he will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and faces 24 months of supervised release.
Men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor sent private investigator to juror's workplace
Attorneys for two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent private investigators to a juror's workplace, hoping to uncover pre-trial bias by that panelist, court filings revealed. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., found guilty last month on federal charges connected to the plot, want new...
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
Man Seen Crushing Officer With Shield During Capitol Siege Convicted Of 7 Felonies
Patrick Edward McCaughey III had been filmed pressing a riot shield against police during last year's riot in Washington.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Man, Sentenced as 15-Year-Old, Freed From Jail 41 Years Later: 'I Made It'
Anthony Davis, of South Florida, was given a life sentenced in 1982 for armed robberies.
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
Inmates at prison where ‘Whitey’ Bulger died allegedly knew in advance he was coming
The notorious Boston gangster was allegedly beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018. Although infamous Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in prison in 2018, revelations about his death continue to surface. The latest development came this week, as prosecutors laid out a timeline of the circumstances surrounding Bulger’s death in a hearing regarding the men who were charged in connection with his murder.
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Whitey Bulger murder suspect says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to their prison
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison said in an exclusive jailhouse interview that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there. Bulger, 89, was found beaten to death...
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
Oklahoma's governor begins a 2-year judicial killing spree by rejecting clemency for state's death row inmate James Coddington
Gov. Stitt's decision comes after Coddington was recommended for clemency earlier this month. Two dozen more inmates are now slated for execution.
U.S. Marshals Capture '15 Most Wanted' Murder Suspect In El Salvador
After Raymond McLeod allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, in 2016, he spent years on the run. U.S. Marshals captured him this week after getting a tip that he was teaching English in El Salvador. A six-year manhunt for an Arizona man wanted for the 2016 murder of his girlfriend...
Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland
Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
