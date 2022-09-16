ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Moore Joins ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago
Demi Moore is joining “ Feud ” Season 2 at FX , Variety has learned from sources.

The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.

According to sources, Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955.

Reps for Moore, FX, and 20th Television declined to comment.

Moore joins previously announced cast members Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny, with Hollander set to play Capote .

This is the latest TV role Moore has taken on in recent years. She has previously been on shows like “Brave New World” at Peacock, “Empire” at Fox, and lent her voice to HBO’s “Animals.” She also appeared on the soap opera “General Hospital” early in her career. She is primarily known for her roles in films such as “G.I. Jane,” “Striptease,” “Indecent Proposal,” “Ghost,” and “A Few Good Men.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Gang Tyre, and The Lede Company.

Gus Van Sant is onboard to direct the entire eight-episode season of “Feud.” Jon Robin Baitz will write the new season and serve as showrunner. Watts will executive produce in addition to starring. Murphy will executive produce via Ryan Murphy Productions along with Dede Gardner of Plan B, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall. 20th Television is the studio.

It was originally reported that the new season of “Feud” was meant to focus on Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, though that concept was eventually abandoned. The first season of “Feud” aired back in 2017 and starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. That season focused on the relationship between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) during the making of the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

