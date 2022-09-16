Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Fed up with thieves, Wegmans in NJ eliminates popular new service
The convenience of self-scanning checkout at Wegmans grocery stores here in New Jersey is going away, and thieves are to blame. Sunday, Sept. 18 will be the last day shoppers will be able to use Wegmans' popular shopping app, called SCAN, to scan and pay for items. In an email...
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
CBS News
Florida man charged in 2006 death of woman found near Maryland rest stop
BALTIMORE -- A Florida man has been charged in the cold case death of a woman whose body was found near a Maryland rest stop in 2006, Maryland State Police said Monday. Garry Artman, of White Springs, Fl. is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It's not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
Fire at Western Pennsylvania farmhouse kills at least 4 people, officials say
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A family tragedy at a Western Pennsylvania farmhouse. A fire in Delaware Township has claimed the lives of at least four people.Investigators say they are looking for more victims.Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which started Friday morning.
Texas county to investigate transportation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas county sheriff's office on Monday announced it would investigate the transportation of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week, a controversial operation Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, took credit for. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it had launched a probe into the operation, which it said transported...
CBS News
Feds seize "staggering" amount of meth in fake Adderal pills laced with it
Providence, R.I. — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities
The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
Feel what it's like to raise a trans child in Texas in this unique video game
A video game is giving players an inside look into what it's like to raise a transgender child in Texas, a state that filed more than 30 anti-LGBTQ+ pieces of legislation this year — including 12 that target trans youth, according to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Texas. The...
Fiery crash causes major delays on I-95 South in Ridley Township, Pa.
The crash was impacting the southbound lanes near Pa. Route 420.
At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado
At least three people were killed when two planes collided over Colorado on Saturday morning, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second plane collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont at around 8:50 a.m., the FAA said in a statement. Two people were on board the...
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
Serious Crash Reported On I-295 South Jersey
A serious crash occurred on Interstate 295 in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 40 in Mount Laurel, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The left shoulder of the interstate was closed, the DOT...
Northbound I-35 closed near Iowa border due to serious crash
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate-35 is shut down near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon following a crash. The closure at County Road 5 in Freeborn County is expected to be in effect until roughly 7 p.m., according...
CBS News
