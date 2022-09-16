This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

If you're not craving a wet, sticky cinnamon bun yet, you will be after reading this.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best cinnamon rolls in every state. Here's what the food site said about its list:

The cinnamon roll is a greatest hit on breakfast menus . From the big-as-your-face pastries at greasy spoon diners to the gooey, gourmet buns topped with crunchy bits like bacon crumbles and pecans, the delectable cinnamon roll was brought to the United States by Swedish and German immigrants in the 17th century.

In Arizona, you can find the best cinnamon roll Red Rock Cafe in Sedona. Here's why:

Cinnamon roll lovers who are up for a challenge, Red Rock Cafe is for you: The brunch spot serves a famous 3-pound cinnamon roll that's stuffed with raisins and walnuts. Reviewers recommend splitting the huge cinnamon roll with others in your group. "The 3# cinnamon roll was moist and warm, 5 of us did not finish it, but still good warmed up the next day," one reviewer wrote.

Red Rock Cafe is located at 100 Verde Valley School Road #107 in Sedona.

