ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘God’s Country’ premiere Sept. 23-29

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “God’s Country” showing Sept. 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fJV6_0hyTv3jC00
A black former police officer turned professor in a rural college town is drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test in the modern Western “God’s Country”.

“God’s Country” is a character-driven thriller set in the snowy wilderness of the American West. Thandiwe Newton plays Sandra Guidry, a Black professor living and working in a rural college town.

She discovers a mysterious red truck parked in her driveway and soon learns it belongs to a pair of local hunters seeking to enter the forest behind her house. Sandra turns them away politely but firmly – her experience tells her these are not the sort of men to welcome freely into her world. But they won’t take no for an answer, and soon Sandra finds herself drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test.

Thandiwe Newton’s performance has been hailed by The Hollywood Reporter as “arresting” and Ronda Penrice of The Wrap says, “Thandiwe Newton shines…the weight of this film is on [her] shoulders. And, as always, she delivers.” Brian Tallerico of Roger Ebert further declares “God’s Country” as, “one of this Sundance’s best films.”

“Exhilarating! It’s impossible to look away!” – The Hollywood Reporter

“God’s Country” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 23-29. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 23, 25 and 26; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘God’s Country’ premiere Sept. 23-29 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

The Beauty of Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona Az: As a Sedonan I can say with great pride and sincerity that there is no other place on earth I would rather live. Sure, there’s traffic every once-in-a-while but so what? Compared to driving in New York where I lived most of my life, driving in Sedona is a piece [...] This post The Beauty of Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona’s First Annual Mystical Pizza Festival Starts With Magical Events!

Sedona News: Sedona’s own Lisa Dahl has opened a new pizzeria called Pisa Lisa in the Village of Oak Creek. Grand Opening began with Sedona Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Conway and Chef Lisa Dahl cutting a ribbon of pizza dough.  A spontaneous drum circle led by Sabrina Sandoval magically prepared the crowd for Sedona’s [...] This post Sedona’s First Annual Mystical Pizza Festival Starts With Magical Events! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘A Cabaret of Consciousness’ Sept. 23

Sedona News – GC Productions and Sedona International Film Festival Present: “A Cabaret of Consciousness” A Brilliant Leading-Edge Powerhouse of a Performance that is “The Voice of The Earth Herself!” This amazing one-woman musical will make its 2022 debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D, Fisher Theatre. “A Cabaret of [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘A Cabaret of Consciousness’ Sept. 23 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival joins theater venues around the world to present the Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 23-29

Sedona News – Film lovers in Sedona will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, Sept. 23-29, hosted by the Sedona International Film Festival. The final ten Manhattan [...] This post Sedona Film Festival joins theater venues around the world to present the Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 23-29 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Sedona, AZ
Society
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program Sept. 24

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival presents “An Evening with Ted: Pursuing Beauty in Northern Arizona” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.  Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona, the Colorado Plateau and Northern/Central Arizona from a perspective that [...] This post Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program Sept. 24 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

WILLOWS KITCHEN & WINE BAR OPENS AT POCO DIABLO RESORT

SEDONA, AZ — The Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar has just opened at Poco Diablo Resort, a longtime cornerstone of Sedona hospitality. Part of a $22 million dollar renovation project, Willows offers a superb new dining option for resort guests, Sedona locals and visitors alike, promising to become a culinary destination in its own right. Under [...] This post WILLOWS KITCHEN & WINE BAR OPENS AT POCO DIABLO RESORT originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Gratitude Revealed’ premiere Sept. 16-22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Gratitude Revealed” showing Sept. 16-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres. An epic journey 40 years in the making, “Gratitude Revealed” — from acclaimed filmmaker, Louie Schwartzberg, the director of “Fantastic Fungi”— takes us on [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Gratitude Revealed’ premiere Sept. 16-22 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

EVAA Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson

Verde Valley News – El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson for his watercolor painting titled SAC. Ever since I can remember, drawing and painting has held a place in my soul. I was always drawing in Grade school, cartoons mainly. When art classes became electives in Junior [...] This post EVAA Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ebert
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Make Way

… The Osprey flying directly at me with his catch firmly gripped in the talons of his right foot is one of my favorite shots … we are eye level and I am directly in his path … “clear a path” “make way” or else! Still to follow as he gains altitude is to line [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Make Way originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City art exhibit celebrates nature with three artists

Sedona News – The city invites the public to attend its next artist reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall. On display are oil landscapes painted by Melanie Chambers Hartman and nature photography by husband and wife, Stan and Susie [...] This post City art exhibit celebrates nature with three artists originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Mystical Pizza Festival Casts A Spell On Sedona

Looking for a little magic in your life? Get ready to be enchanted this weekend at Chef Lisa Dahl’s Mystical Pizza Festival. An expert in the art of fanfare as well as culinary excellence, she has conjured a pizza themed extravaganza this weekend you’ll never forget. It’s a three-day event to celebrate the opening of [...] This post Mystical Pizza Festival Casts A Spell On Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Discovering Sedona Magic : Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village Annual Fall Events

Sedona News: Locals and tourists look forward to the annual events of Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village. Exquisitely curated with attention to history and their entertainment value… these events are some of the most delightful in Sedona. The outside ambiance of Tlaquepaque enhances the decorations, and colorful, large installations—creating a feeling of magnificence. While the [...] This post Discovering Sedona Magic : Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village Annual Fall Events originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Sundance Film Festival#American Film#God#Sedona Film Fest#Sedona News
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters

Sedona News – Love quilting? Got questions? Members of the Red Rock Quilters will be the featured guests for Monday at the Museum on Monday, September 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Perhaps bring a small project to work on and enjoy the fellowship of quilting by getting your questions answered or just talking about [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Zig Zag Path

By Amaya Gayle Gregory We each have our own thing. It’s where our paths have taken us and it is precious and valuable, not to mention it feels right to us. Some of us catch fire with our things, so much so that we teach our path to others, endorsing it as the way to [...] This post Zig Zag Path originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Day Two Off-Road Success at the Outdoor Summit

Friday’s Outdoor Summit vendor set-up day went off like a cool breeze with live music and beer gardens provided by Founding Father’s Collective of Prescott while Saturday, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit’s first full-day, was a huge success with attendees filling the parking lot at the Findlay Toyota Center. The highlight of Saturday was most definitely the event’s rock crawl sponsored by Mile High Off Road of Prescott Valley. Broken drive shafts, mud and wingless flight time were all a part of the challenge to get through the event’s off-road course.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Sculpting at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – There’s a certain mystery that surrounds the creation of art, especially bronze sculptures, which require so many steps along the way. Award-winning bronze wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe seeks to demystify the process when he steps into the spotlight on Friday, October 7, for Class Act. Ken, who prefers to sculpt from [...] This post Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Sculpting at Rowe Fine Art Gallery originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Movies
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Joe Clyne

By Carson Ralston Camp Verde News – Join us on Thursday, September 22nd from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Joe Clyne. Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly [...] This post Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Joe Clyne originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona VortiFest Returns Sept. 23rd and 24th with Arrested Development, G. Love and Special Sauce

SEDONA, ARIZ. (September 10, 2022) – Magical, spiritual and just plain musically awesome VortiFest, Sedona’s premier music festival, returns this fall with a two-day celebration of music, art, culture and community in the vortex of Sedona’s mystical red rock country. Presented by Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, multi-platinum two-time Grammy-Award winning Arrested Development and Grammy Award-nominated [...] This post Sedona VortiFest Returns Sept. 23rd and 24th with Arrested Development, G. Love and Special Sauce originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Origami Swan

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Energetically, I had mastered the trick of folding my body in upon itself. It happens at the energetic level even if it doesn’t manifest in the physical appearance. I folded myself up, tipping the crown chakra energy down towards my little Buddha belly and wrapping my shoulders inward to fill in [...] This post Origami Swan originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents National Theatres’ ‘Straight Line Crazy’ Sept. 18

Sedona News – The National Theatre of London continues its new season with its acclaimed new production of “Straight Line Crazy” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Academy Award-nominee Ralph Fiennes leads the cast of [...] This post Film Festival presents National Theatres’ ‘Straight Line Crazy’ Sept. 18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
343
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy