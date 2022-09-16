ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkdale, AZ

Clarkdale Museum to open

By Sedona.biz Staff
 3 days ago

Verde Valley News – The CHSM Board of Directors is immensely pleased to announce that the Museum will open its doors on October 1, 2022, coinciding with Clarktoberfest. Visitors are welcome from noon until 5:00 pm.

Volunteers have been busy during the Museum’s hiatus and are excited share their hard work. New exhibits have been added to the collection, and others have been re-imagined to draw the viewer in to historic scenes.  The keystone to the founding of Clarkdale, the smelter, now has its own room overlooking the original site.

Select pieces of the original clubhouse china, once enough to serve 200 people, will be for sale at the Museum, as will a collection of books.

Museum resources can be accessed online at any time at www.clarkdalemuseum.org .  The next First Friday presentation, featuring Dr. Maurice Crandall, is scheduled for Friday, October 7 at 10:00 am at Clark Memorial Clubhouse. Clubhouse tours are given on the third Wednesday of every month at 10:00.

It’s all free!

