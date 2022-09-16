Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Jay-Z Responds to Criticism of His Wealth – “We Killed Ourselves to Get to This Space”
Jay-Z has hit back at comments criticizing his wealth and business ventures over the years. The rapper spoke out during a Twitter Spaces event earlier this week to promote his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did.”. When asked about his history of bolstering financial opportunities for other Black artists,...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
urbanbellemag.com
Woman Who Hooked up with Yung Joc Comes for Kendra Robinson
Kendra Robinson made a controversial revelation on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. The season has been scandalous because of the rumors surrounding Yung Joc. He and Kendra Robinson tied the knot. But as they prepared for their wedding, rumors made their way to their friend circle. One of Spice’s friends, Meda, claimed she has hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When she was first asked when was the most recent tryst, she alleged that the last time they hooked up was in 2019. So the other ladies started to question if Joc had been unfaithful. Ultimately, they all decided not to say anything in fear that it would lead to the wedding not happening.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
hotnewhiphop.com
Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out
The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
HipHopDX.com
600 Breezy Posts Girlfriend's Last Text Message Before Her Suicide: ‘It's Nobody's Fault'
600 Breezy suffered an unimaginable tragedy this week when his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, took her own life — and now, he’s sharing her final words. The Chicago native announced the tragic news on Tuesday (September 6) and expressed his absolute devastation. Just hours later, Breezy posted Jackson’s last text message that she sent to him.
