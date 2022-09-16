ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

In Coast You Missed It 9/16/2022

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaMFs_0hyTuQfD00

By Tim Binnall

Bigfoot, shapeshifters, and near-death experiences were among the fascinating topics explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a multiple-witness UFO sighting in Mexico, a woman who accused her husband of secretly stealing her kidney, and a bizarre 'lost python' hoax in England. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

Shapeshifters are some of the most mysterious beings in the pantheon of paranormal entities and, on Tuesday night's program , ghost hunter John Kachuba talked about his research into the myths and legends surrounding these people who can allegedly transform into various animals. He observed that the lore surrounding these magical figures stretches all the way back to ancient times as seen by a neolithic cave painting depicting a shaman turning into a deer. Kachuba theorized that, rather than physically transform, shapeshifters may be able to fool an observer into thinking they have changed by way of some kind of mind control trick.

In a very weird story that emerged out of England this week, a woman wound up on the receiving end of countless concerned phone calls after her number was listed as the contact information on a series of fliers looking for a lost pet Burmese python . While it was suspected that the inclusion of her information was done in error, an animal rescue group in Britain suggested that the tale of the missing snake was a hoax, since the picture of the animal was traced back to America. Why the pranksters decided to use the woman's phone number is a mystery as she cannot fathom who would do such a thing and now just hopes that the calls will stop.

The legendary Bigfoot took center stage on Sunday night's program as cryptozoologist Michael W. Cook detailed his personal encounter with the creature and shared insights from his years of subsequent research. He explained that his interest in Sasquatch was sparked when, as a teenager, he spotted the cryptid at a watering hole in his Kentucky hometown. Since that incident, Cook has spent the last 20 years researching the creature both by way of interviews with witnesses and boots-on-the-ground expeditions. He also noted that his Bigfoot sighting caused him to shut down socially and turn to cooking as a form of therapy, which ultimately led him to start a small business to sell SossSquatch barbecue sauce that he created at home.

This past week saw a pair of stories centered around unusual aerial phenomena that left observers mystified. First, in Washington state, a bewildered man filmed strange lights in the sky over his home on two consecutive nights. Later in the week, the town of Tequila, Mexico was stirred when several different groups of people throughout the community spotted what appeared to be an illuminated object that rotated in the night sky before vanishing from sight. By virtue of so many witnesses, the strange event was captured on video from at least four different perspectives, though the nature of the object remains a mystery.

It has long been thought that near-death experiences may be our best indication of what transpires when one crosses over to the 'other side.' On Monday night's program , pioneering NDE researcher Jeffrey Long, M.D. share insights from his Near Death Experience Research Foundation's exhaustive 4,000-person study of those who believe they returned to the realm of the living after briefly passing away. He marveled at how these experiencers report remarkably lucid events that are unlike dreams and are eerily similar across all religions, even among atheists. During his appearance, Long recounted several particularly compelling near-death experience cases that he has investigated throughout his prodigious career.

By far the most bizarre story of the week came by way of India, where a woman accused her estranged husband of stealing and selling her kidney . The strange case came to light when Ranjita Kundu went to the doctor for abdominal pain and discovered that one of her kidneys was missing. The astounded woman then recalled how, four years earlier, her husband had arranged for her to have treatment for a kidney stone at a private hospital. Now separated from the man, Kundu contends that he arranged for the removal of the organ while she was under anesthesia and she woke up from the operation none the wiser until now.

Coast Insiders can check out all this week's shows as well as the last seven years of C2C programs in our enormous archive. Not a Coast Insider yet? Sign up today .

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them

Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Smith Johnson

These mounds are America's oldest human-made structures, older than the pyramids of Egypt

The LSU Campus Mounds pictured here are the oldest known man-made structures in the Americas.Photo: LSU. Researchers have found America's oldest human-made structure at Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus. Louisiana State University has two grassy mounds of about 20 feet in height. It is believed it was old but after analyzing burnt animal bones, reed, and cane plants. The radiocarbon dating results showed that the mounds were constructed thousands of years ago.
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Burmese
ARTnews

Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
Benzinga

Japan Bombs Oregon 80 Years Ago Today

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1942, Japan firebombed Oregon. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at around 107 and the S&P 500 traded at around 9. What Else...
OREGON STATE
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy