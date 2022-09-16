Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Related
Times News
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
Barnstormers performing at Kunkletown church
The Barnstormers, a four-part men’s singing group, will perform Saturday evening to the sanctuary of St. Matthew’s UCC in Kunkletown,. “During the hour and a half performance, we sing show tunes, sacred music, secular songs and sea chanties,” said Kyle Strohl, a second tenor. “The audience may be familiar with some of the music.”
Times News
Palmerton, Jim Thorpe mayors help food pantries
Palmerton Area High School students assist Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko, far left, and Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann, far right, in collecting canned goods before the Palmerton-Jim Thorpe football game Friday night. The canned goods will be distributed between the food pantries in both communities. As a result of the 54-29 Blue Bomber victory in the game, Sofranko will have to wear Palmerton attire at Jim Thorpe’s next council meeting, Oct. 13, to pay off a friendly wager he made with Herrmann. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Basket raffle benefits Weatherly library
The Weatherly Area Community Library basket raffle is Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Packer Township Municipal building, 2234 Hudson Drive, Weatherly. Drawing begins at 1 p.m. Preview Night is Friday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at that time. Winners need not be present.
Times News
Palmerton children meet local heroes
Saturday was a special day in Palmerton for both kids and first responders. The third annual Heroes Day was held at the Grove Pavilion at the Palmerton Pool, with kids turning out to meet some of the community’s heroes. “We brought in the firefighters, the ambulance drivers, EMT’s, and...
Times News
State police at Bethlehem
Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
sauconsource.com
‘Eerie Easton Walking Tours’ Promise to Induce Chills This Fall
If Halloween is your favorite holiday and haunted history is your thing, you won’t want to miss a spooky event a local museum will be hosting this fall. The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced that its Eerie Easton walking tours will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 23 through Oct. 30.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 17, 1962
The frog jumping contest sponsored by the Marion Hose Company of Jim Thorpe at its annual outing yesterday at Tommy Schaffer’s Barn along Lentz Trail was won by Elmer Highland, popularly known as Susquehanna Street service station operator. His entry won the unique event which was witnessed by an...
Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
Times News
Visitors flock to nature center’s migration festival
Visitors flocked to the Lehigh Gap Nature Center on Saturday for the 21st Annual Migration Festival. “This is a really nice gathering of people who come out and check out the nature center and learn a little bit about what we do here,” said Brian Birchak, co-director and director of communications at the center in Slatington. “The main purpose is to highlight that amazing feat that these birds do to travel down south. It’s not because of the cold; it’s because they are looking for food.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery has announced a retailer in Carbon County sold a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in the 500 block of West Bertsch Street in Lansford, Carbon County. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 […]
Quakertown Residents Say Goodbye to Beloved Theatre
Local residents recently saw one of their most popular movie theaters close, another establishment that felt the impact of the recent pandemic. Cecilia Levine wrote about the shuttered theatre for Daily Voice Bucks. The Regal Richland Crossing movie theater, located in Quakertown, closed its doors on Thursday, the most recent...
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 17
Northwestern’s boys soccer team clinched a district playoff berth with its 10th-consecutive win on Saturday. The Palmerton girls also remained undefeated with a victory over Bangor. BOYS SOCCER. Northwestern-So. Lehigh. Northwestern already clinched a district playoff berth after posting a 2-1 Colonial League victory over Southern Lehigh. Josh Zellner...
Stroud Township Junior Firefighter Division
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teens in the Poconos have the opportunity to train as a firefighter, thanks to one local volunteer fire department’s program. Igniting the flame for recruiting firefighters is a huge battle for fire departments across the country. At the Monroe County, Firemen’s Association Training Facility in Stroudsburg teens are suiting […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Ercole J. Macianca to 195 N Short Dr., LLC, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Lot 415, Section C, Indian Mountain Lakes, $191,000. Belleve, Inc., to Anna L. Ricciardi, 111 Milton Lane, Saylorsburg, Lot 211, Denise Court, Valley View Estates, $29,000. Stephen J. Kittle to Samuel Everett, 56 Ash Drive, Jim Thorpe, property...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
Times News
Schuylkill Walk In Center creates art education center
The Schuylkill Walk In Art Center recently revealed its new Art Education Center and has rolled out a full schedule of classes for adults and children. “Our class schedule is a mix of what we are calling ‘core’ classes and one or two-night classes for special projects or those classic Paint ’n Sips,” said Heather Butler, the WIAC’s education coordinator.
Comments / 0