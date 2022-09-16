Read full article on original website
Part of new Indiana firehouse collapses, no injuries reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a construction accident at the site of the new firehouse in New Albany on Monday. In a Facebook post, it shows part of the new firehouse being built along Charlestown Road collapsed. No injuries were reported, but it did cause damage to the frame.
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
wdrb.com
Demolition of Beechwood neighborhood in New Albany to clear way for mixed-income housing
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Beechwood neighborhood is nearly 80 years old, and the barrack-style apartments is getting a complete renovation. Crews are working to tear down the current houses that will be replaced with an all new, $28 million mixed-income housing development. Those eligible to live in the new development can range from low to moderate income levels.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
Wave 3
Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
WLKY.com
Bourbon and Beyond wraps up final night pumping millions of dollars into the local economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is wrapping up its fourth and final night after welcoming thousands of people to Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center. One of the co-founders of the event said the festival started in 2017, and this year was unlike any other. “It feels so...
WLKY.com
I-71 closures means Louisville drivers should plan out their commute this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville drivers should plan out their commute this week due to additional road closures. Interstate 71 will have several lane and road closures for bridge work next week in addition to the southbound shutdown. Beginning Monday night at 8 p.m. Chamberlain Lane under I-71 will be...
On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
WLKY.com
Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
Wave 3
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
wdrb.com
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
ripleynews.com
Home damaged by fire in Holton
The home of Cynthia Stickelman Melton on Versailles Street in Holton, caught fire on Saturday afternoon, September 17. The Holton and Versailles volunteer fire departments both responded to the call where the fire was quickly extinguished. However, the inside sustained heavy damage. Melton said she was attending the celebration of...
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
