New Albany, IN

WLKY.com

Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location

PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Demolition of Beechwood neighborhood in New Albany to clear way for mixed-income housing

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Beechwood neighborhood is nearly 80 years old, and the barrack-style apartments is getting a complete renovation. Crews are working to tear down the current houses that will be replaced with an all new, $28 million mixed-income housing development. Those eligible to live in the new development can range from low to moderate income levels.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ripleynews.com

Home damaged by fire in Holton

The home of Cynthia Stickelman Melton on Versailles Street in Holton, caught fire on Saturday afternoon, September 17. The Holton and Versailles volunteer fire departments both responded to the call where the fire was quickly extinguished. However, the inside sustained heavy damage. Melton said she was attending the celebration of...
HOLTON, IN
FOX59

Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

