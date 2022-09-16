ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite Beach, FL

EFSC cross country team opens first season with decorated coach, local ties, diversity in age

By Chasite Banks, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04C8GZ_0hyTtpV300

Doug Butler has been a coach at the high school level for 23 years, and in those years he has achieved several great feats.

From cross country state championships to track and field state titles, Butler has won the biggest honors at the high school level multiple times.

Now, he is the head coach of Eastern Florida State College's cross country team, which is in its first year as a team.

Butler is coaching the newly-started men and women programs while still fulfilling his duties as head coach of Satellite High School's cross country team.

"Coaching both teams, I have to juggle one in the morning and one at night, so it's a lot of time away from home," he said. "But my son is in high school at Satellite, he's a sophomore, so I want to finish my last three years at Satellite and then just focus on the Eastern Florida team," Butler said. "It's new. I have always wanted to try coaching at the collegiate level."

More EFSC news:

The women's team consists of eight athletes with a wide range of ages, with some runners with long-time ties to Brevard County.

Maggie Dickinson, 56, said she enjoys being a part of the team and she also expressed excitement about being back in school. She is majoring in General Studies.

"It is awesome. It is unbelievable. My first time in college I didn't pay any attention," Dickinson said. "This time around I have straight A's, I love my teachers and I'm blown away by the quality of the teachers and the classes."

Dickinson's sons ran under Butler while they were in high school, so she already knew him as a coach.

"I'm already getting in great shape, which I'm loving, and the women on the team are amazing. They're just wonderful women," Dickinson said.

Along with Dickinson, there is another runner on the women's team who has a long running history in Brevard County.

Julie Hannah, 48, has been involved in the running community in the county for a long time, and prior to joining the Titans' cross country team she coached track and field at West Shore Jr./Sr. High School for six years.

Hannah said she has participated in Butler's "Set Goals Not Limits" camp in the past and actually trained as runner under Butler for a decade before she started coaching.

"I have a lot experience with his program and what we are doing now is pretty much what I've done in the past 10, 12 years," Hannah said. "I'm 48 now and I just want to see what I am capable of doing. That's always been my mindset."

Regardless of age though, Butler coaches and trains all his runners the same.

"No, we run the same," Butler said when asked about training. "Most of my ladies aren't used to racing so much, so I limited the schedule this year and didn't put a lot of races on them."

While the program is just in its first year, Butler is looking forward to building the program and bringing in runners from across the state to the team.

"I'm very competitive, so I want to be successful right from the start," Butler said. "I think high school girls around the state will see that we're a legit program and that should help us."

2022 EFSC cross country roster

Amie Demars | Fr. | Melbourne (Satellite High School)

Maggie Dickinson | Fr. | Indian Harbour Beach (Holy Family)

Nicole Dombal | Fr. | Melbourne (Satellite High School)

Allison Downie | N/A | Satellite Beach (Florida Tech)

Kenzie Duron | Fr. | Melbourne Beach (Melbourne High School)

Julie Hannah | Fr. | Melbourne (Eau Gallie High School)

Jennifer Martin | Fr. | Northport, N.Y. (Indian River State College)

Rachel Starr | Fr. | Palm Bay (Bayside High School)

You can find the teams schedule here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life

Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)

Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Satellite Beach, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Melbourne Beach, FL
Brevard County, FL
Sports
County
Brevard County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Efsc#Melbourne High School#Coaching#Track And Field#High School Girls#Satellite High School#Brevard#Palm Bay High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
westorlandonews.com

Landsea Homes Closes on 95 Homesites in Central Florida Planned Community

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, recently announced that it closed on 95 additional homesites in the exclusive Waterstone master planned community in Palm Bay, Florida. The newest neighborhood from Landsea Homes, The Gardens at Waterstone will feature 62 single-family homes in the first phase. Community amenities include...
PALM BAY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

West Melbourne Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on State Road 528 in Orange County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 21-year-old man from West Melbourne died Sunday night after a fatal crash in Orange County on State Road 528. The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 528 near mile marker 19 when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

PHILANTHROPY SPOTLIGHT: 22 Space Coast Healthcare Students Receive Scholarships From Brevard Heart Foundation

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA — The Brevard Heart Foundation has selected 22 students from across the Space Coast during their annual scholarship program. These scholarships provide funds given directly to the students to assist with costs related to completing their education as they work towards a healthcare degree or certification.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy