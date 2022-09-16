Read full article on original website
Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery
At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
Maria Kanellis Recalls How John Cena Reacted To Her Not Drinking At Parties
Maria Kanellis' first WWE run lasted from 2005 until her release in 2010, a time when John Cena was on top of the world. The two Superstars even had the opportunity to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006, defeating the now Hall of Famers. Cena did not just have Kanellis' back in the ring, however, as the former 24/7 Champion recalled how he reacted to her not drinking at parties when she had to be up early the next day.
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
Sanaa Lathan Makes Her Directorial Debut With ‘On The Come Up’
The "Love & Basketball" actor has taken a seat in the director’s chair for the coming-of-age story based on the bestselling YA novel.
'Reboot' Is A Clever And Not Too Navel-Gazey Look Inside TV Reboots
Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville, the Hulu show follows the revival of a fictional early 2000s sitcom.
Maria Kanellis Reveals Who Sent Her First Garbage Bag From WWE
After Mickie James was released by WWE last year, she tweeted a photo of a garbage bag containing some of her belongings that the company had sent her. The photo became the talk of the wrestling world, which sparked WWE to fire Mark Carrano, the person responsible for sending the bag. A decade prior, Maria Kanellis also received a garbage bag of her things after her WWE release, and she recently revealed who was responsible for sending it to her.
Shania Twain Takes ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ With Epic ’80s Throwback Photos
Shania Twain had a throwback Thursday unlike any other. The 57-year-old took us back to her youth with a series of photos from the 1980s. Check out the collection below. “A trip down memory lane… the 80s to be specific! That hair!” she captioned the post. She’s nearly unrecognizable in the photos.
JoJo Siwa & New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Hug & Kiss In 1st PDA Photos Since Confirming Romance
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are off and running! Following her August split with Kylie Prew, the former Dance Moms star, 19, took her new romance all the way as she and YouTube/TikTok darling Avery were snapped in a slew of cuddly public photos. The charismatic LGBTQ influencer, (no relation to Miley Cyrus) was seen straddling JoJo, who held her off the ground, as they hugged and kissed in the sunshine. JoJo’s new squeeze, 21, adorably rocked a black, clearly visible JoJo Siwa sweatshirt, colorful sneakers, hot pink pants, and a matching rainbow pastel watch. She wore her brunette hair hanging long and wavy.
It’s Time For The Midnight Express to be in the WWE Hall of Fame
The 1980’s was arguably the greatest decade for tag team wrestling in history, especially in the NWA. Teams like The Rock N’ Roll Express, The Road Warriors, The Freebirds, The Minnesota Wrecking Crew, The Briscos, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, and several others. But in my opinion, there...
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
Jennifer Lawrence’s Movies All Share ‘a Pretty Consistent Theme,’ She Says
During her time in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in several major sci-fi franchises, summer blockbusters, and well-loved indie flicks.
Dana White Shares Horrific Images of Gregory Rodrigues Cut After UFC Vegas 60
Gregory Rodrigues scored an impressive second-round TKO over Chidi Njokuani despite having his head split open in the bout’s opening moments at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday night. In one of the first exchanges of the contest, Njokuani landed a perfectly-placed knee that rocked Rodrigues early on. Able to...
Brie Larson confirms her big role in upcoming ‘Fortnite’ season
Fortnite has become arguably the biggest game in the world since it introduced its battle royale game mode, and it’s now led to Brie Larson joining the cast. Academy Award-winner Larson will follow in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and voice a character in the live-service game, with her now confirmed to be The Paradigm in the upcoming Paradise season. Larson had been speculated to be in the game for a few months, but she’s now confirmed it to her seven million followers on Instagram.
