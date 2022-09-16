Read full article on original website
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
dbknews.com
Mike Locksley asked fans to show up, and they did. The team rewarded them with a win.
Fans celebrate during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Coach Mike Locksley begged, pleaded and hoped Maryland football’s fans would show up for all four quarters in his team’s Saturday night home bout against SMU, he said during his Tuesday press conference.
pressboxonline.com
Four Takeaways From Maryland Football’s 34-27 Win Against SMU
Maryland football fans witnessed a shootout between two high-powered offenses on Sept. 17, as the Terps defeated Southern Methodist University, 34-27, to improve to 3-0. The game was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams from start to finish. It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Terps, but head coach Michael Locksley is happy to remain undefeated.
btpowerhouse.com
Maryland Offers 2024 Four-Star Shooting Guard Kayvaun Mulready
Earlier this month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to 2024 prospect Kayvaun Mulready. It’s a key offer as Kevin Williard and his new staff look to make their mark on the program. Mulready comes out of Worcester, Massachusetts and is rated...
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
fox40jackson.com
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year
BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
Bay Net
Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win
LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
CBS News
US public schools get a D+ for poor conditions, and experts say problems are getting worse. Here's what kids are facing
(CNN) -- When it gets too hot in Denver and Baltimore classrooms, students are sent home because their schools don't have air conditioning. In Massachusetts, checking for rusty water leaking from a ceiling has become a "morning ritual." In California, a school's cockroach infestation has gotten so bad that some...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland
Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
MARC suspends some train service between Baltimore and D.C. for two weeks
Passengers who rely on MARC train service between Baltimore and Washington D.C. will have to make some changes to their morning commute.
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
weaa.org
BCPS Issues Warning On Guns
(Towson, MD) -- Baltimore County Public Schools is issuing a strict warning to students and parents about bringing weapons to schools. The warning comes after weapons were seized in schools last week. The first discovery came when a pair of Perry Hall Middle School students were found carrying a toy...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS
Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
