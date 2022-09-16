ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

pressboxonline.com

Four Takeaways From Maryland Football's 34-27 Win Against SMU

Maryland football fans witnessed a shootout between two high-powered offenses on Sept. 17, as the Terps defeated Southern Methodist University, 34-27, to improve to 3-0. The game was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams from start to finish. It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Terps, but head coach Michael Locksley is happy to remain undefeated.
btpowerhouse.com

Maryland Offers 2024 Four-Star Shooting Guard Kayvaun Mulready

Earlier this month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to 2024 prospect Kayvaun Mulready. It’s a key offer as Kevin Williard and his new staff look to make their mark on the program. Mulready comes out of Worcester, Massachusetts and is rated...
fox40jackson.com

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
Nottingham MD

Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year

BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
Bay Net

Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win

LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
WUSA

Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
weaa.org

BCPS Issues Warning On Guns

(Towson, MD) -- Baltimore County Public Schools is issuing a strict warning to students and parents about bringing weapons to schools. The warning comes after weapons were seized in schools last week. The first discovery came when a pair of Perry Hall Middle School students were found carrying a toy...
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Celebrates His 'Grandfather's Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS

Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
DC News Now

Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
WASHINGTON, DC

