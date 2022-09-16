Read full article on original website
NEW TROPICAL WAVE FORMS SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Tropical Wave May Take Days To Develop As Fiona Continues Northward Trek As Hurricane. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 5:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new tropical wave southeast of Florida is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center. It is very […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FIONA: WILL INTENSIFY TO 110MPH, WATCH FOR BAHAMAS SOON
Tropical Storm Fiona Intensifying East Of Florida. Hurricane Status Likely Today. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 11AM — click here for the update. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida is looking good but The Bahahams, not so much as Tropical Storm Fiona intensifies and continues on a northwesterly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
UPDATE: FIONA NOW HURRICANE, WINDS TO HIT 125 MPH EAST OF FLORIDA
PUERTO RICO SLAMMED… UPDATE AT 5 PM — FIONA MAY BECOME MAJOR HURRICANE… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 5 p.m. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Fiona is now a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm at 5 p.m. ET Sunday. The system […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FIONA TO BECOME MAJOR HURRICANE WITH WINDS TOPPING 125 MPH
STORM CONTINUES TO INTENSIFY EAST OF FLORIDA, HEADING NORTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico, leaving the island powerless in its wake. Now, Hurricane Fiona is expected to transition from hurricane to “major” hurricane status as it continues to head […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FIONA SLOWING, STRENGTHENING, DUE EAST OF FLORIDA NEXT WEEK AS HURRICANE
100 MPH WINDS EXPECTED. PUERTO RICO HURRICANE WATCH. WILL TRACK VERY CLOSE TO THE BAHAMAS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: SATURDAY AFTERNOON – NHC NOW CALLING FOR 100MPH WINDS… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center Saturday says Tropical Storm Fiona is slowing, getting stronger, and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL STORM FIONA TRACKING CLOSER TO FLORIDA
SYSTEM MAY STRENGTHEN, BUT IMPACT OF LAND INTERACTION “UNCERTAIN.” BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking closer to Florida on the National Hurricane Center’s Friday tracking map. It is still too early to know what the storm will do, but the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL STORM FIONA: Track Continues Near Florida, Days Away From Concern
Forecast Models Vary. No Imminent Threat, But System Should Be Watched… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no imminent threat to Florida, but the uncertainty of the extended forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona means she is one to watch. The storm could […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN FORMS, TRACKING NEAR FLORIDA
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED WITH 5 PM ADVISORY BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Will Tropical Depression Seven affect Florida? That’s the question as the National Hurricane Center issues its first tracking map for the system that is likely to become a Tropical Storm over the next few […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Wave East Of Florida Still Developing, Depression May Form
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave that now has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression — or more. As of early Wednesday morning, it is the only active tropical system in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICS: WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA NOW 40 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPING
Tropical Depression Could Form By Friday Says National Hurricane Center. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — 2PM UPDATE — It’s the hurricane season of “don’t panic,” but the latest update from the National Hurricane Center is certainly worth paying attention to. A tropical wave that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Two Tropical Waves Still Growing East Of Florida
Map Suggests South Florida Should Be Aware, For Now. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com READ THE LATEST UPDATE, HERE. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves east of Florida, with at least one showing conditions conducive to development. A third wave […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TWO WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
Hurricane Earl Is Gone, But Now Two Waves East Of Florida Are Moving Toward United States BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s far too early to know if they will become anything at all, but there are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICS: Just One Tropical Wave East Of Florida As Earl Dies
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sunday morning brings just one tropical wave east of Florida. Hurricanes Earl and Danielle are now dead, and there is no other activity following a week that brought two hurricanes and at least two tropical waves to the tracking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida Is Growing, Earl Remains Hurricane
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical Atlantic continues to play a game of hide and seek with forecasters. Friday morning, the map was quiet. Friday afternoon, there were multiple waves. Saturday morning, there is just Hurricane Earl and a tropical […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NEW TROPICAL WAVE: Tropics Busy Again East Of Florida After Brief Nap
Hurricane Center Watching Multiple Systems…Again… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A lot changes in just a few hours. We reported this morning that things were calming down — at least temporarily — in the tropics. That was short-lived. A new wave is developing and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
GASTON? New Tropical Depression Likely In Days, Will Be “Gaston” If Tropical Storm
East Of Florida, Earl Churns, Gaston May Be Born, Will It Be a Beauty Or A Beast?! And… Another Wave Set To Enter Atlantic… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (UPDATED AT 5 p.m.) — There are now four systems being watched closely by the National […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida To Enter Atlantic Today
Wave Will Join Hurricane Danielle, Hurricane Earl, Growing System East Of U.S. Four Systems Watched By National Hurricane Center. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to roll off Africa’s coast this morning, becoming the fourth system currently being watched by […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
GROWING: Hurricane Earl, Hurricane Danielle, And Two Waves East Of Florida
WEDNESDAY: EARL UPGRADED TO HURRICANE STATUS… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While upgraded Hurricane Earl and days-old Hurricane Danielle continue to spin in the Atlantic, there are two waves east of Florida that continue to be watched closely by the National Hurricane Center. This […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA
Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE DANIELLE, TROPICAL STORM EARL, AND THIRD SYSTEM ON THE MOVE
TWO SYSTEMS EAST OF FLORIDA…TROPICS GETTING BUSY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, September 4, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle is again a hurricane, Earl remains a tropical storm, and now there is a new tropical wave far east of Florida being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
