Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
Community members concerned about over-development in rural Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is often mentioned as the fastest growing county in North Carolina, but some worry the county’s infrastructure won’t keep up with the rising population. Lana Humphrey voiced her concerns about a recent planned development at the county’s planning board meeting on...
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
North Carolina poll: Where does NC stand on abortion, student loan forgiveness and Medicaid?
About 41% of respondents in a Nexstar Media/Emerson College/The Hill Poll of likely voters in North Carolina cited the economy/inflation as the most decisive factor on Nov. 8, and 12% said that abortion was more important (following the threat to democracy, 14%, and just ahead of health care, 11%).
Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach
ATLANTA (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday is...
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Seagrove North Carolina Pottery
Below is an invite to secure your tickets to Potters Market on September 24th, but first let’s dig into the clay. North Carolina has the largest population of working potters in the United States. Seagrove North Carolina has an enormous range of pottery that decorate our homes and or live in museums on tour. Driving the mountainside searching for pottery that speaks to you could take two days, plus you get to breath the great outdoors on the way. Visiting these small pockets in Seagrove will allow you to speak with the artist. You don’t have to worry about Seagrove being like a beach-town that closes 5 months out of the year because art is available year around.
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
Maryanna Rose Parrott Crowned Little & Teen Miss NC Overall Most Beautiful
WINSTON SALEM – Maryanna Rose Parrott was crowned Little & Teen Miss North Carolina Overall Most Beautiful 2022 during the 36th annual Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina State Pageant held August 11-14 at the Hawthorne in Winston Salem. In addition to winning her State Title, she also...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)
The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
Power restored to nearly 2,000 Charlotte customers following downed lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 2,000 customers lost power in southwest Charlotte Sunday night. Power lines came down along Interstate 77, closing the area between Tyvola Road and Woodlawn Road through around 9 a.m. Power was restored to most people in the area by 11 a.m. Monday, according to...
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
Amazon facility planned for Greensboro canceled; Kinston facility not on list
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of […]
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
