Lexington, NC

WXII 12

Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
REIDSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday is...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
country1037fm.com

Seagrove North Carolina Pottery

Below is an invite to secure your tickets to Potters Market on September 24th, but first let’s dig into the clay. North Carolina has the largest population of working potters in the United States. Seagrove North Carolina has an enormous range of pottery that decorate our homes and or live in museums on tour. Driving the mountainside searching for pottery that speaks to you could take two days, plus you get to breath the great outdoors on the way. Visiting these small pockets in Seagrove will allow you to speak with the artist. You don’t have to worry about Seagrove being like a beach-town that closes 5 months out of the year because art is available year around.
SEAGROVE, NC
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)

The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
ANIMALS
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
HYE, TX

