President Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over. That's not quite an official medical assessment. But Sunday night on 60 Minutes, the president made it clear that the country is pretty much moving on — culturally, at least — from the havoc that the coronavirus has wreaked on the economy, education, and politics over the last three years. "The pandemic is over," Biden said. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over." Stocks for vaccine-making companies immediately dropped on Monday morning.

