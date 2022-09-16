Read full article on original website
CNET
Uber Names Hacking Group Responsible for Cyberattack
Uber's computer network was breached by a cyberattacker last Thursday, who Uber now says hacked into the account of an EXT contractor after likely purchasing the employee's credentials from the dark web. In a blog post Monday, Uber said it is likely the contractor's personal device had been infected with malware, leading to those credentials becoming exposed.
Is the pandemic really over?
President Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over. That's not quite an official medical assessment. But Sunday night on 60 Minutes, the president made it clear that the country is pretty much moving on — culturally, at least — from the havoc that the coronavirus has wreaked on the economy, education, and politics over the last three years. "The pandemic is over," Biden said. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over." Stocks for vaccine-making companies immediately dropped on Monday morning.
The real cost of fast fashion
The culture around fashion has transformed with the rise of social media, prompting many to buy new clothes often and for cheap. The problem is that we pay for these clothes in different ways, some of which are more detrimental than we realize. Here's everything you need to know about the concerning rise of fast fashion:
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is out, and you can download it right now, which means that you can finally use one of the more anticipated features -- the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
