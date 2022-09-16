Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Jets QB Joe Flacco: 'Winning in the NFL is like a drug'
Certain fans of the New York Jets were calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of third-string option Mike White as the injured Zach Wilson remains sidelined. Saleh didn't go in that direction, and Flacco responded by essentially guaranteeing a win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon and then delivering late in a thrilling 31-30 comeback victory.
ESPN
Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh
CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
Yankees, Mets, Giants, and Jets all win on same day for first time since 2009
All four NYC-area MLB and NFL teams hadn’t won on the same day since a late-September Sunday in 2009…until Sunday, when the Giants, Jets, Mets, and Yankees all got a W.
NJ.com
