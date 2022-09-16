Certain fans of the New York Jets were calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of third-string option Mike White as the injured Zach Wilson remains sidelined. Saleh didn't go in that direction, and Flacco responded by essentially guaranteeing a win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon and then delivering late in a thrilling 31-30 comeback victory.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO