Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Mississippi teen left dead after Monday morning chase, shooting
A drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old dead in Port Gibson early Monday morning. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Port Gibson Sheriff’s Department. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the confrontation started at the Citgo convenience store on Highway 18 near Highway 61,...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate latest fatal shooting at apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on Rebel Woods Drive, where Booker Tarvin had been fatally shot. Police officials said they think Tarvin knew the shooter.
WLBT
‘Every night, there is shooting:’ Stray bullet nearly kills South Jackson resident
School board members, parents and teachers were at the district office to express their concerns about changes to the policy during a board meeting. Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School. KJCT Mesa...
Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
kicks96news.com
A Suspicious Person and a Fighting Family in Leake County
11:46 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on Hayes Street. 2:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to multiple calls about a suspicious person walking along Hwy 25 North near Marydell.
Bond set for teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a 16-year-old girl who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She allegedly pulled a […]
WLBT
26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex. The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times. He died on the scene. JPD...
WLBT
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police: Female shot by owner as she was trying to steal from Mississippi mall popcorn shop
Police are investigating a shooting in connection with a reported shoplifting incident at a Mississippi mall popcorn shop. Ridgeland Police are investigating the shooting that occurred inside Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon. Police report that a female suspect was shot in the leg after she reportedly pulled a gun on the...
WAPT
'I thought they were running around shooting the mall': Father, son shopping for shoes recall moment shots fired at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A father and son were at Northpark Mall Saturday the moment shots rang out, capturing their reactions on cell phone video. Travis McMillon's son, Ethan McMillon, 8, was seen in complete shock from the video that was taken on Travis' cell phone. This content is imported...
Mississippi man and his mother indicted for murder of father during argument over car speakers
A Mississippi man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, in Warren County, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision.
Mississippi woman indicted in April shooting that involved grandmother, boyfriend
A Mississippi woman has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence after reportedly shooting her grandmother and boyfriend. Keonna Rogers, 23, of Vicksburg, is accused of the shooting that reportedly happened during an argument at a home on South Street in Vicksburg. Police reports say the shooting took...
WALB 10
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
Investigation continues into stray bullet murder, police say
Law enforcement investigators performed a grid search Thursday as they looked for shell casings and other physical evidence as part of an ongoing homicide investigation in which the victim appears to have been killed by a stray bullet. With the assistance of additional men from the Public Works Department, Brookhaven...
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district
An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
WLBT
Mowing accident causes natural gas leak in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says a private contractor cutting grass with a bush hog along Highway 61 clipped a gas line causing a gas leak on Monday night. Authorities say there were no evacuations, but the sheriff says a quarter mile of the northbound...
‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet
A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
