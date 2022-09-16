ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byram, MS

WAPT

Jackson police investigate latest fatal shooting at apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on Rebel Woods Drive, where Booker Tarvin had been fatally shot. Police officials said they think Tarvin knew the shooter.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
JACKSON, MS
Byram, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a 16-year-old girl who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She allegedly pulled a […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex. The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times. He died on the scene. JPD...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district

An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Mowing accident causes natural gas leak in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says a private contractor cutting grass with a bush hog along Highway 61 clipped a gas line causing a gas leak on Monday night. Authorities say there were no evacuations, but the sheriff says a quarter mile of the northbound...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet

A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
DURANT, MS

