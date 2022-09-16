ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vance holds 4-point lead over Ryan in Ohio Senate race: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Manchester
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNFVy_0hyTr2hd00

( The Hill ) — Republican J.D. Vance holds a four-point lead over Rep. Tim Ryan (D) in Ohio’s Senate race just over 50 days out from Election Day, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Friday.

Vance leads Ryan 44 percent to 40 percent, which is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Thirteen percent of voters said they were undecided while three percent said they planned to vote for someone else.

The latest poll shows Vance’s lead growing since an Emerson College survey from August in which he led Ryan by three points.

Republicans were always expected to have a slight advantage in the red-leaning state, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rating the contest as “lean Republican.” However, Ryan and his Democratic allies still say they have a chance at flipping the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). The Real Clear Politics polling average of the race shows Vance leading by 2.3 points.

The margin between the Republican and Democratic candidates is much larger in the gubernatorial contest. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) leads Democratic challenger Nan Whaley 50 percent to 33 percent.

“Unlike the Republican candidate for the Senate election, Mike DeWine is not only winning the support of men two-to-one with 54% of their vote, but more importantly, he also leads Nan Whaley amongst women, 47% to 38%. Without the support of Ohio women voters, Whaley’s success is unlikely,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

Meanwhile, in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, former President Trump leads President Biden 50 percent to 40 percent. Trump won Ohio in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey was conducted on September 12-13 among 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
WJTV 12

Welfare defendant alleges Gov. Phil Bryant used federal funds to hurt political rival

Within Mississippi’s ever-unfolding welfare scandal, government officials didn’t just use federal funds to lavish their friends and family. They also allegedly leveraged the money to quell their political foes, according to a defendant in the case and another individual connected to a nonprofit within scheme. Christi Webb, director of the welfare-funded nonprofit Family Resource Center […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Ryan
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Nan Whaley
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Election State#Republicans#Democratic#The Real Clear Politics
WJTV 12

Countries Mississippi exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Children learn about STEM at Mississippi Science Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many came out to take part in the last day of the Mississippi Science Fest. The purpose of the event is to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields in the state. The annual Mississippi Science Fest brings large crowds to the Capital City, making a comeback after having […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy