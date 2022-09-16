Phillies Place Sosa on IL, Recall Muñoz

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day IL.

The Philadelphia Phillies' bench has once again lost another key member, with Edmundo Sosa landing on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

He suffered the injury on Thursday night in Miami attempting to run out a ground ball in the sixth inning. Nick Maton came on to play third base in the bottom half of the frame.

Sosa's injury could not have come at a worse time, since the 2022 MLB trade deadline acquisition has been unstoppable as of late. Over his last seven games, the 26-year-old was slashing .389/.421/.944 with two home runs and five RBI. He's also filled in at shortstop and excelled defensively.

In his place, the Phillies have called up infielder Yairo Muñoz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In 72 games with the IronPigs this year, Muñoz has batted .311 with six homers and 37 RBI. He last appeared in the Majors on Aug. 24 when Philadelphia won 7-5 against Cincinnati.

