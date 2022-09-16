ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Foodies set to re-open from fire at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
Image via Foodies Richland, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than half a year after a massive blaze destroyed several businesses in Historic Downtown Kennewick, the iconic ‘Foodies‘ restaurant is returning in a new form at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Kennewick, the space at the Columbia River Landing will be redecorated to capture the essence of Foodies before opening in the Fall. Owner Joanna Wilson looks forward to welcoming diners along with the soothing temperatures and beautiful colors of another Tri-Cities Autumn.

“It’s the best time of year in the Tri-Cities to open our doors and welcome old and new friends to enjoy Foodies on the River,” Wilson said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Massive structure fire burns Historic Downtown Kennewick businesses

This space was previously occupied by The Bite at the Landing, which was owned and operated by the same group as C.G. Public House and Catering. Their agreement with the city same to a close on Sept. 10, opening the door for Foodies to inhabit the space and return from the hiatus it was forced into by the February blaze.

“It’s common sentiment the restaurant business is tough, but to see the resilience of Joanna and her staff in the wake of a heart-breaking fire is inspiring,” said Kennewick Public Affairs Director Evelyn Lusignan. “ Our community and visitors deserve full-service dining on the shores of the Columbia River, so we’re pleased they are reopening in Kennewick and confident it will be a top attraction.”

