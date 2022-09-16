Read full article on original website
Investigators release name of woman killed in shooting outside Port Arthur nightclub
PORT ARTHUR — Investigators are releasing the name of a young woman shot and killed outside of a Port Arthur nightclub while police search for the two gunmen who opened fire. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. identifies the woman as Shy'ne Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur.
Man denied visitation with girlfriend allegedly assaults Jasper County jailer
JASPER COUNTY — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - A man who was denied visitation with his girlfriend at the Jasper County Jail was arrested after he allegedly went into a rage and assaulted a jailer. The incident occurred at about 8:30 Sunday evening. According to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, a...
Port Arthur News
Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing copper wire from a local business, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a business on Hwy 1256 in Sulphur regarding a burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.
Inmate dies at hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, no sign of any foul play
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County inmate has died at a hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, with no signs of foul play. Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was discovered unresponsive at about 5:45 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office immediately notified the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants
A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
Vidor Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers
VIDOR — On Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Highway 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual, who was identified as a 20-year-old male.
9/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30,1140 Armentor Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, 4510 Opelousas St. — domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, Texas —...
Jury finds man not guilty of murder in Plymouth Village shooting death
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County jury has found a man not guilty of murder in a shooting death at the Plymouth Village Apartments in Beaumont. The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom returned with the verdict at about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the murder trial of Davion Mason. Testimony...
Orange County man arrested for drugs, guns; facing federal prosecution
VIDOR — A local man facing federal drug and illegal weapons prosecution was arrested this week in Vidor. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Orange County Support Division and U.S. Marshals Service, executed an arrest warrant Wednesday in the 500 block of Ruby Street in Vidor.
Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation
A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Man facing felony charge following theft at trucking company in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man accused of stealing from a trucking company in Kirbyville is facing a felony charge. It happened on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville after receiving a call about a theft. Deputies...
Chase In Orange Ends At Casino
The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
Nearly 100 pounds of pot seized from Italian luxury vehicle following Orange stop
An Italian luxury car driver seemingly headed to the East Coast ran into an abrupt jailhouse stop in Orange County thanks to alert Orange County Sheriff’s Office interaction, authorities said. Highway Interdiction Unit detectives stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo Thursday on Interstate 10 after observing several traffic violations, police...
