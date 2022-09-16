Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
27east.com
N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA
Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Thrillist
Renting a Two-Bedroom NYC Apartment Is Almost 50% More Expensive Now, Study Finds
Renting an apartment in the Big Apple has been everything but easy this year, with prices witnessing the biggest increase in a decade. According to a new report, one-bedrooms and studio apartments aren't the only ones that took a hard hit. While there is strength in numbers and renting with...
New York YIMBY
270 West 96th Street Prepares to Rise Above Street Level on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Construction is about to go vertical on 270 West 96th Street, a 23-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Fetner Properties, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 171 rental units with 68 dedicated to affordable housing, and 8,961 square feet of community facility space. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West End Avenue and Broadway.
livingetc.com
This smart NYC apartment is a modern masterclass in getting a lot of storage into a small space
One of the problems with apartment living is, of course, the storage. For young parents, conventional wisdom often dictates that when you have kids, you must make the compromise of moving out of the city, away into a home that can accommodate the whole family. But! What if we told you that clever design could solve all your problems?
25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does
When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
Herald Community Newspapers
Decades of motherhood
Deirdre Trumpy, 39, describes her mother, Pat Shea, as passionate, compassionate and strong. Given Shea’s years of hard work and dedication to the Wantagh-based organization Mommas House, which provides a safe place for pregnant women and young mothers, ages 18 to 24 and their babies, the description is clearly fitting.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
bkreader.com
BQE Repair Plan Released: Prepare for Closures, Detours
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closures between March and October 2023, reports The Brooklyn Reporter. The highway, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a day, between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street will be closed for three weekends and an unspecified number of nights.
Closures On Stretch Of Meadowbrook State Parkway Scheduled
State officials announced upcoming lane reductions and closures on a stretch of the Meadowbrook State Parkway. The parkway will be closed in both directions between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway in Hempstead beginning the night of Monday, Sept. 19, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Rear-Ends Car on LI Expressway and Dies After being Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Islandia Sunday afternoon. H. Reaves was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road at 3:24 p.m.
Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
Thrillist
This Japanese Market with Tokyo-Born Brands Just Opened in Brooklyn
New Yorkers who are looking to get a little taste of Tokyo can avoid the 14-hour long flight time and head over to Greenpoint instead. 50 Norman, a new and authentic Japanese marketplace, just opened at (you guessed it) 50 Norman Street, and it brings the true essence of three different Tokyo brands to the city. Sprawling across 3,500 square feet and designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka, 50 Norman features a space dedicated to lifestyle and art, culture, and dining, with all three brands debuting for the first time in New York.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
queenoftheclick.com
Ace – the Striped Cat is Missing in Bay Ridge
Ace has been missing for a few days. He is a striped cat with white on his nose, chest and paws.
LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing
The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
Police Searching For Duo Who Allegedly Stole Item From Garage Of Plainview Home
Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly entered the garage of a home and made off with an electric Segway scooter worth $900. The burglary took place in Plainview around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 on Lillian Lane. According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men...
Register Citizen
Photos: Puttin’ On The Dog fundraiser, adoption event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Adopt A Dog’s annual Puttin’ On The Dog fundraiser and adoption event was held at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Conn., on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The event featured music, pet-related vendors, demonstrations, competitions, and other activities for dogs and pet lovers.
rew-online.com
Major Luxury Rental Community Proposed for Harrison, NY
Two family-owned real estate companies presented plans to the Harrison Planning Board on Wednesday to transform a shuttered hotel site into a residential mixed-use community. Renaissance Harrison is the proposed transformation of the 28 acre-former Renaissance Westchester Hotel site into a vibrant residential community, including retail and cultural venues available to the public. Sponsored by long-term friends and partners, Rose Equities and Garden Communities envision a connected and thriving Teardrop neighborhood in Harrison, with Renaissance Harrison as its crown jewel.
