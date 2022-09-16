ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA

Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden City, NY
Business
City
Garden City, NY
Garden City, NY
Lifestyle
New York YIMBY

270 West 96th Street Prepares to Rise Above Street Level on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Construction is about to go vertical on 270 West 96th Street, a 23-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Fetner Properties, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 171 rental units with 68 dedicated to affordable housing, and 8,961 square feet of community facility space. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West End Avenue and Broadway.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does

When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Decades of motherhood

Deirdre Trumpy, 39, describes her mother, Pat Shea, as passionate, compassionate and strong. Given Shea’s years of hard work and dedication to the Wantagh-based organization Mommas House, which provides a safe place for pregnant women and young mothers, ages 18 to 24 and their babies, the description is clearly fitting.
WANTAGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate
bkreader.com

BQE Repair Plan Released: Prepare for Closures, Detours

Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closures between March and October 2023, reports The Brooklyn Reporter. The highway, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a day, between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street will be closed for three weekends and an unspecified number of nights.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Closures On Stretch Of Meadowbrook State Parkway Scheduled

State officials announced upcoming lane reductions and closures on a stretch of the Meadowbrook State Parkway. The parkway will be closed in both directions between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway in Hempstead beginning the night of Monday, Sept. 19, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Thrillist

This Japanese Market with Tokyo-Born Brands Just Opened in Brooklyn

New Yorkers who are looking to get a little taste of Tokyo can avoid the 14-hour long flight time and head over to Greenpoint instead. 50 Norman, a new and authentic Japanese marketplace, just opened at (you guessed it) 50 Norman Street, and it brings the true essence of three different Tokyo brands to the city. Sprawling across 3,500 square feet and designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka, 50 Norman features a space dedicated to lifestyle and art, culture, and dining, with all three brands debuting for the first time in New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
HuntingtonNow

LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing

The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Photos: Puttin’ On The Dog fundraiser, adoption event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Adopt A Dog’s annual Puttin’ On The Dog fundraiser and adoption event was held at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Conn., on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The event featured music, pet-related vendors, demonstrations, competitions, and other activities for dogs and pet lovers.
GREENWICH, CT
rew-online.com

Major Luxury Rental Community Proposed for Harrison, NY

Two family-owned real estate companies presented plans to the Harrison Planning Board on Wednesday to transform a shuttered hotel site into a residential mixed-use community. Renaissance Harrison is the proposed transformation of the 28 acre-former Renaissance Westchester Hotel site into a vibrant residential community, including retail and cultural venues available to the public. Sponsored by long-term friends and partners, Rose Equities and Garden Communities envision a connected and thriving Teardrop neighborhood in Harrison, with Renaissance Harrison as its crown jewel.
HARRISON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy