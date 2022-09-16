Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Stanford Daily
“Risky” and “unfair”: Students call out Stanford’s new COVID isolation policies
Students criticized new COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct COVID-positive students to isolate in place, leaving roommates and apartment mates to make their own arrangements or remain with their sick housemates. While the guidelines mark a departure from the University’s two-year-long policy of remote isolation, students with critical health conditions may be...
thedesertreview.com
Meet California's "red flag" law evangelist
Assault weapons, multiple high-capacity magazines, pistols, and other weapons seized from the home of homicide suspect Vu Thai, who was arrested June 5, 2022, in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose. Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department via AP. This is CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher,...
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
Freethink
San Francisco decriminalizes plant-based psychedelics
San Francisco has joined a small but growing list of metros and states who have decriminalized possession and even distribution of some psychedelic drugs. In September 2022, the city’s legislative body, called the Board of Supervisors, unanimously voted to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline cacti, VICE reported. (Synthetic drugs like LSD and MDMA aren’t covered in the resolution.)
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Santa Clara County plan looks to shield foothills from Stanford growth
University pushes back against proposal to extend 'academic growth boundary' for 99 years. For decades, Santa Clara County and Stanford University have operated under an understanding that any growth proposals by the university should steer clear of the foothills. The policy is enshrined in Stanford Community Plan, a document that...
Lawsuit, possible license suspension loom for Tesla over alleged autonomous-vehicle deceptions
Complaint, investigations by state and federal agencies allege company misled consumers over self-driving tech. Tesla Inc. has found itself on a collision course with state and federal agencies — plus a customer who initiated a class-action lawsuit — over allegations of misleading the public regarding its cars' self-driving capabilities.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
The Almanac Online
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of volunteers join movement to cleanup trash near California's waterways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Saturday is the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day in California. It's a group effort to pick up trash along the state's waterways, with thousands of people participating. Volunteers big and small gathered along Oakland's shoreline to participate. Many made the event a family affair by bringing young...
KGO
Batmobile raid: CA attorney general declines to investigate San Mateo Co. sheriff's actions
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Attorney General's Office has declined to get involved in the Batmobile raid saga. The ABC7 News I-Team first told you about San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos sending a team of investigators to raid the Batmobile garage in Indiana after a complaint from a wealthy realtor and donor. This doesn't come as a surprise to many people involved, but it is a setback for that Batmobile garage owner.
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
Details emerge on Menlo Park council's failed attempt to keep Measure V off the ballot
The Menlo Park City Council failed to reach a compromise on a teacher housing proposal at the former Flood School site at a closed session meeting on Aug. 4. As a result, backers did not agree to pull a contentious citywide initiative from the Nov. 8 ballot. The meeting agenda...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
Are Bay Area home prices dropping? Here’s what one expert says
Home sales may be down, but prices across the Bay Area are staying consistent, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report.
worldairlinenews.com
ZIPAIR to launch flights to San Jose, California
ZIPAIR Tokyo announced its decision to launch flights between Tokyo Narita and Mineta San José International Airport on December 12. Reservations for the service will open today and the carrier will offer an inaugural fare to help celebrate the nonstop service between Japan and the Bay Area. ZIPAIR operates...
