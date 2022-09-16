ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Meet California's "red flag" law evangelist

Assault weapons, multiple high-capacity magazines, pistols, and other weapons seized from the home of homicide suspect Vu Thai, who was arrested June 5, 2022, in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose. Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department via AP. This is CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County

With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
San Francisco decriminalizes plant-based psychedelics

San Francisco has joined a small but growing list of metros and states who have decriminalized possession and even distribution of some psychedelic drugs. In September 2022, the city’s legislative body, called the Board of Supervisors, unanimously voted to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline cacti, VICE reported. (Synthetic drugs like LSD and MDMA aren’t covered in the resolution.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
FOSTER CITY, CA
Batmobile raid: CA attorney general declines to investigate San Mateo Co. sheriff's actions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Attorney General's Office has declined to get involved in the Batmobile raid saga. The ABC7 News I-Team first told you about San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos sending a team of investigators to raid the Batmobile garage in Indiana after a complaint from a wealthy realtor and donor. This doesn't come as a surprise to many people involved, but it is a setback for that Batmobile garage owner.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
City Council renames Columbus Day

Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
PALO ALTO, CA
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported

SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
MONTEREY, CA
Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe

On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
ANTIOCH, CA
ZIPAIR to launch flights to San Jose, California

ZIPAIR Tokyo announced its decision to launch flights between Tokyo Narita and Mineta San José International Airport on December 12. Reservations for the service will open today and the carrier will offer an inaugural fare to help celebrate the nonstop service between Japan and the Bay Area. ZIPAIR operates...
SAN JOSE, CA
