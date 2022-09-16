ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,531,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,483, county case totals to 3,441,113 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Network

SACRAMENTO — California has the green light to start using federal infrastructure funding to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the state’s interstates and highways following the recent federal approval of a joint plan by Caltrans and California Energy Commission. The U.S. Joint Office of Energy and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Barger Announces $2.3M Allocation for Fifth District’s Homeless Outreach

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

