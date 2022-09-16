Read full article on original website
Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
WNEM
MSP: Person of interest located after threat made toward hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Iosco County say they located a person of interest after threats were made toward people at a hospital. About 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an individual made threats to harm people at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tawas Police Department.
Bay City public safety director placed on administrative leave after citizen complaint
BAY CITY, MI – Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini has been placed on administrative leave after a person filed a complaint against him.
Anita Pastor, 77
Anita Pastor, age 77 of North Branch, passed away on December 31, 2021. She is survived by her husband Dennis, her three sons, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life of Anita will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lance Walker’s Sugar Shack (4567 Jefferson Road) in North Branch.
Jessica Sky Wells, 28
Jessica Sky Wells, age 28 of North Branch, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is survived by her two brothers and one sister. A memorial service for Jessica will be held at a later date.
Ray Hickson, 82
Ray Hickson, age 82 of Deckerville, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife, daughter and two grandchildren. Service for Ray Hickson will be held on Friday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. at the Apsey Funeral Home, with visitation beginning that day at 11:30 a.m.
Christopher McMasters, 35
Christopher McMasters, age 35 of Marlette, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He is survived by his spouse Jordan and their son. Services for Christopher McMasters will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette. Visitation will be held at the funeral chapel the day before, September 23, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
