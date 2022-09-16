ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Tipp City Celebrates the 90’s at Annual Mum Festival

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If there is a flower that screams fall, it is definitely a mum! The 2022 Mum Festival is happening this weekend in Tipp City. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums”, which is a tribute to the 90’s! Kevin Cox joins us with more details.
TIPP CITY, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
WIBC.com

Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away

DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians

Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health

The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. There are places regardless of location that create a vibe. elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is one of those spots. It is carefully...
DAYTON, OH
golfcourseindustry.com

Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility

Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE

