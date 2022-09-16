Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
WDTN
Tipp City Celebrates the 90’s at Annual Mum Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If there is a flower that screams fall, it is definitely a mum! The 2022 Mum Festival is happening this weekend in Tipp City. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums”, which is a tribute to the 90’s! Kevin Cox joins us with more details.
dayton.com
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians
Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health
The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.
Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York are known for Pop-ups. Pop-ups are designed to draw large crowds. Also called flash-retailing. Flash-retailing helps online stores, new businesses, and it's a marketing strategy for already established stores, needing more exposure.
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield’s newest farm hopes to grow sustainable greens year-round
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — September usually means the gardening season is coming to a close for most growers, but at a new Springfield farm, things are just getting off the ground. In the first few weeks of the month, Square Roots harvested its first batch of greens and herbs, set...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. There are places regardless of location that create a vibe. elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is one of those spots. It is carefully...
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
Ohio mother charged after baby dies as result of co-sleeping
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Hunter had another 6-week-old child who died from co-sleeping "almost exactly one year prior."
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon
DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
Dozens of area children receive new beds at ‘Hope to Dream’ event
DAYTON — Dozens of kids in the Miami Valley learned they will get to sleep in their own, brand new bed tonight. The Hope to Dream event today was put on by Secret Smiles, The United Way of Greater Dayton, Morris Furniture and Ashley Furniture. The event gave 75...
