Fort Bragg, NC

cbs17

Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
RALEIGH, NC
methodist.edu

Methodist University Hosts Military Appreciation Day

Saturday’s pregame “wows” continued for another couple of hours as Methodist University hosted its annual Military Appreciation Day football game at Monarch Stadium. Saturday’s pregame “wows” continued for another couple of hours as Methodist University hosted its annual Military Appreciation Day football game at Monarch Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Are you a veteran? Watch out for this scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A law that allows military veterans and their families who were exposed to toxins to sue the government under certain conditions is now being used by scammers. It’s called the PACT ACT scam. Scammers are great opportunists, seizing on hot topics and devising ways...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
#Military Recruitment#Military Service#United States Army#Recruiting#Meet Your Army#Pentagon#U S Army Recruiter
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
cbs17

Raleigh trolley could benefit from Volkswagen settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had illegally equipped some of their cars with software that would allow it to falsely pass emissions tests. As a result, the company came to a settlement with the federal government. North Carolina was awarded $100 million...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

WakeMed offers new option for cancer treatment in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Patients with cancer now have a new option for treatment in Wake County. WakeMed Cancer Care – Hematology and Medical Oncology opened just a couple of weeks ago. Until recently, people diagnosed with cancer at WakeMed had to go to another facility for long-term...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
RALEIGH, NC

