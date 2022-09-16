Read full article on original website
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan Dijkhuizen
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
Army paratrooper from Tennessee shot to death at his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old man shot outside of his apartment in North Carolina has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
methodist.edu
Methodist University Hosts Military Appreciation Day
Saturday’s pregame “wows” continued for another couple of hours as Methodist University hosted its annual Military Appreciation Day football game at Monarch Stadium. Saturday’s pregame “wows” continued for another couple of hours as Methodist University hosted its annual Military Appreciation Day football game at Monarch Stadium.
cbs17
Man killed at Fayetteville apartment was 22-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg. Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, of Gordova, Tennessee was killed Monday night around 11 p.m., according to Fayetteville police.
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
cbs17
Are you a veteran? Watch out for this scam
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A law that allows military veterans and their families who were exposed to toxins to sue the government under certain conditions is now being used by scammers. It’s called the PACT ACT scam. Scammers are great opportunists, seizing on hot topics and devising ways...
cbs17
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
NC State Fair in better shape with staffing this year, but still needs workers, event leaders say
We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.
North Carolina murder-suicide of Army vet, wife leaves quiet community heartbroken
A murder-suicide in Whispering Pines, North Carolina, has left a quiet community heartbroken and confused. Police in the small town just north of Pinehurst — a historic golfing community surrounded by pine trees and built on sand — found husband and wife Amber Jensen, 47, and David Jensen, 47, both dead from gunshot wounds on Sept. 6.
cbs17
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to host golf tournament benefitting Special Olympics of NC
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that they will be hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Special Olympics of North Carolina. The fifth annual tournament will be held at the Governors Club in Chapel Hill on Oct. 3. The Sheriff’s Office said...
cbs17
3 Fayetteville-area Red Cross volunteers heading to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The American Red Cross is deploying three disaster volunteers from the Fayetteville area to assist victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. The three bilingual volunteers are part of the Sandhills Chapter of the American Red Cross and two are natives of Puerto Rico. “It...
cbs17
Raleigh trolley could benefit from Volkswagen settlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had illegally equipped some of their cars with software that would allow it to falsely pass emissions tests. As a result, the company came to a settlement with the federal government. North Carolina was awarded $100 million...
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
cbs17
Parents bring questions, concerns on school safety to Durham Public Schools meeting
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Monday night, Durham Public School leaders and the Durham County Sheriff gave parents the opportunity to ask questions about the district’s safety measures — as if at an open mic to truly get their true concerns out in the open. The meeting comes...
cbs17
WakeMed offers new option for cancer treatment in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Patients with cancer now have a new option for treatment in Wake County. WakeMed Cancer Care – Hematology and Medical Oncology opened just a couple of weeks ago. Until recently, people diagnosed with cancer at WakeMed had to go to another facility for long-term...
NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
