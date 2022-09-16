Read full article on original website
WDTN
Tipp City Celebrates the 90’s at Annual Mum Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If there is a flower that screams fall, it is definitely a mum! The 2022 Mum Festival is happening this weekend in Tipp City. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums”, which is a tribute to the 90’s! Kevin Cox joins us with more details.
dayton.com
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield’s newest farm hopes to grow sustainable greens year-round
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — September usually means the gardening season is coming to a close for most growers, but at a new Springfield farm, things are just getting off the ground. In the first few weeks of the month, Square Roots harvested its first batch of greens and herbs, set...
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Tips on transferring mums from flower pot to your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite our warm weekend, it's time to think about fall!. Mums are blooming more and more each day at Darby Creek Nursery. Chrysanthemums, known for their wonderful range of autumn colors, transfer well from pot to garden. When choosing where to plant, remember mums require...
Ohio mother charged after baby dies as result of co-sleeping
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Hunter had another 6-week-old child who died from co-sleeping "almost exactly one year prior."
Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon
DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health
The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. There are places regardless of location that create a vibe. elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is one of those spots. It is carefully...
thexunewswire.com
1944 Tuley Road,
1944 Tuley Rd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Come and see our Newly Remodeled Cute and Cozy 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Township! This home has new hardwood and carpet flooring, freshly painted, an updated system, updated kitchen with a new dishwasher, garbage disposal and range hood, separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookup, a partial basement, storage shed, a front porch, off-street parking, and a huge yard! Apply today at bbrents.com.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Dayton man faces 20 years for African prince fraud scheme
Daryl Harrison, 44, was convicted to 10 counts of various federal fraud crimes. He was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and witness tampering, according to a Sept. 19 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022
Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
