Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa offered a brief response to his critics after leading his team to a stunning fourth quarter win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Entering the fourth quarter, the Dolphins trailed 35-14 and looked to be headed to their first loss of the new season. That outlook changed over the final 15 minutes, with Tagovailoa playing a central role in the comeback.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO