Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Man dead, woman injured after Huron Co. crash
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – One man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a crash in Huron County. On Thursday, Sept. 15 shortly after 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and emergency responders were sent to the crash near the intersection of M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash briefly closes busy intersection in Bay City
BAY COUNTY, MI - A car crash caused the partial road closure Saturday of busy Euclid Avenue. Bay County Central Dispatch sent out an advisory at approximately 2:15 p.m. on the BAY Alert system regarding the Saturday, Sept. 17 crash at the intersection of Euclid and Salzburg avenues. The crash...
Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, slain 10-year-old ‘princess’ of Saginaw, given funeral fit for a queen
SAGINAW, MI — Regarded as a princess of Saginaw, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore received a funeral worthy of a queen. “We’re here to celebrate the homegoing of a young queen,” said the Rev. Larry D. Camel. “We are here to encourage the family that we are sharing with you this morning your grief.”
WNEM
MSP: Person of interest located after threat made toward hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Iosco County say they located a person of interest after threats were made toward people at a hospital. About 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an individual made threats to harm people at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tawas Police Department.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Paul Will, 63
Paul Will, age 63 of North Branch, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife, three sons, his mother and five grandchildren. Services for Paul Will will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home, with visitation taking place that day starting at 11:00 a.m. and running until time of service.
RELATED PEOPLE
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Christopher McMasters, 35
Christopher McMasters, age 35 of Marlette, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He is survived by his spouse Jordan and their son. Services for Christopher McMasters will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette. Visitation will be held at the funeral chapel the day before, September 23, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
Bay City public safety director placed on administrative leave after citizen complaint
BAY CITY, MI – Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini has been placed on administrative leave after a person filed a complaint against him.
Comments / 0