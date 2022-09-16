ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, CO

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Road Construction Updates for Highways 50, 285, and 24

Commercial truckers are urged to use extreme caution on Highway 50 over Monarch Pass as the only existing eastbound truck ramp is closed through October. The Colorado Department of Transportation is performing repairs on the emergency truck ramp four miles east of the summit. The runaway truck ramp will not be operable during the entire construction phase.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Vista, CO
skyhinews.com

Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19

The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Monday, September 19th Weather

Look for a mostly sunny day with only a slight chance of an afternoon and evening thunderstorm. A better chance of rain enters the forecast tomorrow through Thursday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 51. The San Luis Valley will...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Chaffee Shuttle Wants to Hear from You

Chaffee Shuttle is seeking comment from Salida residents and businesses about expanding its services. Chaffee Shuttle is looking at the possibility of a looped route that would cover the Highway 50 area, downtown, and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. A short survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/2LF5HNG. Three...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Saturday, September 17th Weather

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening over the mountains, mainly north of Cottonwood Pass. Near critical fire weather conditions are expected across the San Luis Valley. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 47. The San Luis Valley will...
SALIDA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fading West#Construction Workers#The Fading West Job Fair
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Buena Vista Football Falls to Gunnison 21-20

The Demons fall in their homecoming game to the Gunnison Cowboys 21-20. They welcome in the #1 Limon Badgers next Friday September 23rd at 6pm. This afternoon’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Matt Flavin caught up with Andrew Stossmeister after the tough loss…
GUNNISON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy