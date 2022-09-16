Read full article on original website
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Road Construction Updates for Highways 50, 285, and 24
Commercial truckers are urged to use extreme caution on Highway 50 over Monarch Pass as the only existing eastbound truck ramp is closed through October. The Colorado Department of Transportation is performing repairs on the emergency truck ramp four miles east of the summit. The runaway truck ramp will not be operable during the entire construction phase.
Summit Daily News
As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new...
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
skyhinews.com
Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19
The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Monday, September 19th Weather
Look for a mostly sunny day with only a slight chance of an afternoon and evening thunderstorm. A better chance of rain enters the forecast tomorrow through Thursday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 51. The San Luis Valley will...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee Shuttle Wants to Hear from You
Chaffee Shuttle is seeking comment from Salida residents and businesses about expanding its services. Chaffee Shuttle is looking at the possibility of a looped route that would cover the Highway 50 area, downtown, and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. A short survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/2LF5HNG. Three...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, September 17th Weather
Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening over the mountains, mainly north of Cottonwood Pass. Near critical fire weather conditions are expected across the San Luis Valley. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 47. The San Luis Valley will...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
Suspects at-large after "several hundred keys" to homes, vehicles, and PO boxes found in Colorado home
Felony warrants have been issued for two individuals suspected of committing a series of thefts in Colorado, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday. Crews from the Teller County Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence near Florissant on September 14. The suspects,...
KRDO
Highway 67 closed in both directions at Mollie Kathleen Mine near Cripple Creek
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 67 closed Sunday near Cripple Creek. At 11:12 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported Hwy 67 at the Mollie Kathleen mine entrance near Cripple Creek in both directions. The TCSO said this closure was "until further notice." As of 12...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Football Falls to Gunnison 21-20
The Demons fall in their homecoming game to the Gunnison Cowboys 21-20. They welcome in the #1 Limon Badgers next Friday September 23rd at 6pm. This afternoon’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Matt Flavin caught up with Andrew Stossmeister after the tough loss…
