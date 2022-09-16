Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline.
Motley Fool
5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September
That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Now Could be a Genius Move
Goodwill impairment charges and economic conditions have weighed on the company in recent times. But the picture looks much different through a long-term lens.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes traded in a bear market territory in 2022. Persistent inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on all asset prices. Market sell-offs are a chance to build long-term positions in good businesses.
How Much Will Your Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023 Based on Current Inflation?
Social Security retirees are expected to see the largest increase to their 2023 benefits in decades.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market.
Is a Housing Market Crash Coming? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks
If you're thinking of buying a home and wondering if a crash is coming, it might help to hear what Dave Ramsey thinks. Real estate prices increased to record highs during the pandemic. Some people believe the market may crash soon, but Dave Ramsey isn't one of them.
Motley Fool
FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?
FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
We’re entering the next stage of the housing market downturn—3 things to expect heading forward
Home buyers are done paying top dollar. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Back in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear: The housing market would go through a “reset.”. “I’d say if you are a homebuyer, somebody or a young person looking to buy...
Motley Fool
5 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment
There are a lot of reasons why investors should avoid this roller-coaster ride.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Shopify's stock price has been hammered, but the company's share of America's e-commerce activity is bigger than ever. Duolingo's increasingly popular language learning application is converting paid subscribers at a faster rate than you'd expect after looking at its stock price. Shares of SoFi Technologies are way down even though...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks on My Radar This Week
This video dives into Axon Enterprise (AXON -1.52%)...
Motley Fool
Liz Ann Sonders on Economic Cycles, Stock Prices, and Investing Mistakes
Shorter economic cycles and more frequent recessions doesn't necessarily mean the downturns will be brutal. John Rotonti talked with Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab, about:. - The “mother’s milk” of stock prices. - How this market is simultaneously like the 1970s, post-WWII, and...
Motley Fool
Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today
The declines follow remarks from President Biden about the state of the coronavirus pandemic. The two companies are responsible for exactly half of the COVID vaccines in use.
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street
Moderna's a biotechnology company selling COVID-19 vaccines today and hopefully a lot more several years down the road. Pubmatic operates a platform for publishers and application developers that want to auction off their available ad space to the highest bidder. Lovesac is an innovative manufacturer of high-end sofas with an...
Motley Fool
Worried About Rising Interest Rates? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Can Help You Sleep at Night
Rising interest rates could weigh on stock returns as income investors become less willing to pay a premium price for more volatile stocks versus bonds. The semiconductor industry has gone into a bit of a cyclical downturn, with strong supply and softening demand, but Texas Instruments is as strong as ever.
Motley Fool
Here's How the Fed's Rate Hikes Will Impact Your Retirement Plan -- for Better or Worse
401(k) and IRA account values will drop in the short term. Yields on bonds and dividend stocks will rise for income investors and retirees. Growth stocks are available at cheaper valuations for long-term investors.
Cathie Wood Is Loading Up on These 3 Stocks: Should You?
These stocks aren't for the faint of heart.
Motley Fool
Big US Regional Banks Could Face New Crisis Regulations
For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
