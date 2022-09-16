Read full article on original website
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
KATV
Inspired by Japan, the latest public art installation opens in downtown Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and its Public Spaces Committee announced Monday the completion of their latest public art installation: The Haiku Project. According to a press release from the DLRP, a volunteer committee selected ten "Fall in Little Rock" haiku from more than 70...
KATV
7th Street Mural Arts Festival happening Sunday, concluding Arkansas Peace Week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 7th Street Mural Festival will be taking place on Sept. 25 planned in coordination with Arkansas Peace Week and the 7th Street Mural Project. The festival will educate the community about the 7th Street Murals, the artists that made them, and their important messages of peace and justice.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
KATV
'Halloween Spooktacular' performance by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra coming in October
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra announced Monday they will be putting on a thrilling show with music from some of the most popular fantasy films and television this October. The ASO is partnering up with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts for this program and will...
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
KATV
'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
KATV
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
North Little Rock Greyhound depot demolished to make way for future developments
A former Greyhound bus terminal was demolished Tuesday to make way for future developments in North Little Rock.
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
Police: SWAT unit called to Little Rock home with suspect barricaded inside
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department was called to a home Monday evening.
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.
KATV
Arkansas homeowners file complaints against pool company for abandoning jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — From Springdale to Jacksonville, homeowners said they're being duped by a pool company after paying thousands of dollars. Multiple homeowners called Seven On Your Side after they paid for pool liners that never were installed. One person paid $37,000 for a pool that was never installed.
ARDOT: Double overnight traffic pattern changes coming to I-30 in Saline County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Drivers passing through parts of Saline County on I-30 will experience two traffic shifts this week onto newly constructed pavement. Weather permitting, I-30 traffic between the Saline River Bridge and the Highway 67 interchange at Exit 114 will make the shift to new pavement in the following stages. I-30 westbound traffic […]
Little Rock police investigating Sunday morning homicide
LRPD investigating homicide at a Baseline Road gas station
