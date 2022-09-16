Read full article on original website
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. Westland gun...
Driver shot at 10 times while driving on I-75, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are investigating after a man said another driver opened fire on his car along I-75 Saturday night, shooting around 10 times near Hazel Park
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
WNEM
Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Ruth woman charged following recent arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
The Huron Daily Tribune reports that the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools Wednesday afternoon was arraigned Thursday on two felony charges related to her run-in with police. The woman, 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard, allegedly spat on the three officers who subdued her,...
plymouthvoice.com
Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest
Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
wsgw.com
Two Stabbings Under Investigation in Saginaw
There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries, but two stabbings happened in separate locations in Saginaw around 4:00 a.m. Friday, September 16. The first stabbing reported by Central Dispatch happened in the 22oo block of Bay Road. A few minutes later another stabbing was reported in the area of Hamilton and Cass in Saginaw.
Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor Karen McDonald seeks to curb gun violence by reporting advanced warning signs
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - From active shooter drills to expelling students that break the rules - America's attempts to curb gun violence in schools has not been successful. Research finds that many of the methods used by school districts to reduce the rate of shootings don't achieve their intended goal.
Man dies in local jail just hours after arrest; family now demanding answers
A Brighton family wants answers. They want to know why John Griswold died while being held inside the Livingston County Jail. He was only there for 13 hours.
Mom charged with manslaughter after daughter, 8 was fatally shot when she wasn’t home
DETROIT -- The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed this week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges against 31-year-old Erica Graham Thursday in connection with the death on Graham’s 8-year-old daughter. The girl died Tuesday...
Suspected hit-and-run crash in Macomb County seriously injures pedestrian, Gratiot Avenue reopens
Police in Clinton Township have closed both directions of Gratiot Ave. as they investigate into a traffic crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
Warren boy charged with felony, denied bond after allegedly making shooting threats that closed 3 Macomb County school
A 13-year-old Warren boy has been charged with a felony and denied bond after allegedly making threats to shoot up three Metro Detroit schools on Wednesday, causing all three to close for the day.
Detroit Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition
Detroit Police said a driver in a light-colored Lexus struck a woman, 26, while she was walking on Stockton near Van Dyke. It happened on Friday, September 2, around 8:20 p.m.
