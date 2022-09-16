Read full article on original website
Should Kurt Busch not return for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, would Tyler Reddick replace him? Apparently 23XI Racing have someone else in mind. Kurt Busch is still facing an uncertain future in the NASCAR Cup Series, as he has not been behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms back in July.
Kevin Harvick wanted Kyle Busch at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick: “I’m not the guy spending the money.”. All year, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a sponsorship search to replace MARS Incorporated. However, they’ve failed to come up with the funding and now Kyle Busch will exit their driver roster at the end of the 2022 season.
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season
When it comes to NASCAR’s race schedule, Chase Elliott would like to see things a… The post Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more
Get the latest NASCAR results, updated after every race, including laps led and many more stats. Bookmark and stay up to date with Sportsnaut.
Kyle Busch receiving interest from a team for the Indianapolis 500
Kyle Busch is interested in running the Indianapolis 500 and this team is already showing interest in allowing him to pilot one of its entries.
NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway
It’s been quite some time, but Chris Buescher is finally back in NASCAR’s victory lane.… The post NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway appeared first on Outsider.
Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
"Nothing has gone right" - Harvick
Kevin Harvick needed to win on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway but instead had an untimely pit road issue that made sure he didn’t. Harvick finished 10th in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Last on the playoff grid going into the night, that is where Harvick remained when all was said and done.
NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest
Auto Club Speedway is going ahead with the conversion of its oval into a short track, which is good news for racing fans. The post NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings
Four NASCAR drivers ended up being eliminated at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Chase… The post NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings appeared first on Outsider.
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
The Xfinity playoff field was set at Bristol. Ryan Sieg earned the final spot. Now, the field prepares for the start of the playoffs Saturday at Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). Ty Majeski’s win last week at Bristol earned him a spot in the Nov. 4 championship race...
