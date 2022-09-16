ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FanSided

NASCAR: Possible Kurt Busch replacement emerges

Should Kurt Busch not return for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, would Tyler Reddick replace him? Apparently 23XI Racing have someone else in mind. Kurt Busch is still facing an uncertain future in the NASCAR Cup Series, as he has not been behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms back in July.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
Racing News

Kevin Harvick wanted Kyle Busch at Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick: “I’m not the guy spending the money.”. All year, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a sponsorship search to replace MARS Incorporated. However, they’ve failed to come up with the funding and now Kyle Busch will exit their driver roster at the end of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

"Nothing has gone right" - Harvick

Kevin Harvick needed to win on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway but instead had an untimely pit road issue that made sure he didn’t. Harvick finished 10th in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Last on the playoff grid going into the night, that is where Harvick remained when all was said and done.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘

Kevin Harvick has taken his Twitter game next level lately, with a dramatic increase of original tweets and replies, often getting salty in his comments. This weekend at Bristol he explained why. The post Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol

The Xfinity playoff field was set at Bristol. Ryan Sieg earned the final spot. Now, the field prepares for the start of the playoffs Saturday at Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). Ty Majeski’s win last week at Bristol earned him a spot in the Nov. 4 championship race...
BRISTOL, TN
Yardbarker

Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB

