COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO