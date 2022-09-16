Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Lil Tjay Shares “Faceshot” Freestyle Over 50 Cent’s “Many Men”
Lil Tjay is channeling his inner 50 Cent. Nearly three months after he was shot seven times, Tjay returned on Saturday with “Faceshot,” a new track in which the Bronx rapper delivers a freestyle over 50 Cent’s classic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ cut “Many Men.”
Complex
Lil Baby Speaks With ‘Jazzy’s World TV’ About His Support System
Fresh off chatting with J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazzy’s World TV has added another superstar rapper to her growing list of interviews. The 12-year-old journalist recently landed an interview Lil Baby, who spoke with Jazzy after his performance at Rolling Loud. When asked to talk...
Complex
Lady Gaga Delivers Tearful Message After Lightning Halts Miami Show
Lady Gaga had only six songs remaining when she was forced to abruptly end her performance in Miami on Saturday night due to inclement weather, according to People. Before leaving the stage, Gaga explained that the decision to suspend the remainder of her set was out of abundance of caution for the concertgoers, as well as everyone on her team.
Complex
‘Industry’ Creators On Crafting That Jaw-Dropping Season 2 Finale
Spoilers for Industry Season 2 below. Industry is on one. The HBO series just finished its superlative sophomore season—for my money, it’s the best thing airing right now—with a true mic-drop moment: After successfully politicking to keep both her job and the London office of investment bank Pierpoint & Company around, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) and her boss Eric Tao (Ken Leung) take an elevator ride that will change Harper’s life forever. As she marches down the hall with Eric, she’s led into a conference room, where she’s presented with her falsified university transcript from the early days of the series’ first season. Essentially Industry’s version of Chekhov’s gun, it’s a long-simmering plot point that creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay had waiting in the wings for a dramatic reveal. Eric knew about the transcript but was willing to play along with the lie because he saw something of himself in her, but Eric felt the need to stop her Icarus moment before she flew too close to the sun. As such, Harper is fired, effectively immediately, from Pierpoint.
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
Video Appears to Show Blueface Fighting Chrisean Rock’s Dad
Blueface and Chrisean Rock can’t escape the drama. Weeks after the couple was involved in a physical altercation, a newly surfaced video appears to show the “Thotiana” rapper fighting Chrisean’s father. The surveillance footage, published by TMZ, was captured Friday night during the couple’s meet-up with Chrisean’s family. The outlet reports the parties came together at around 6:30 p.m. outside Baltimore’s Four Seasons hotel, and began having a tense conversation.
Complex
Nicholas Craven’s Most Essential Canadian Collaborations
In the underbelly of Montreal’s rap scene, you can find Nicholas Craven chopping up an obscure vocal sample that will eventually drift over a quaint drum-less loop for several minutes. Accompanying him is usually a rapper nonchalantly spitting a vivid portrait of themselves as the hushed voice Craven sampled earlier lurks in the background until they both fade. The music is contained and meticulously organized, almost like a collection of his beats could score a Scorsese mob film. His collaborators rarely struggle to rap over his instrumentals, they’re often malleable enough to make even the oddest flows work.
Complex
Pierre Kwenders Wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for Best Canadian Album
Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love. The award is presented annually to the best Canadian album, as voted upon by a jury of music journalists and broadcasters. 2021 winner Cadence Weapon presented the award to Kwenders...
Complex
Benny Banks Returns With ‘Burning Bridges’ EP, Shares Video For Title Track
It’s been a long time coming, but Islington rap legend Benny Banks is back with a fresh batch of new music. The Burning Bridges EP is his first drop of 2022 and it comes with some visuals for the title track. This 5-track project has been in the works...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Tate McRae Celebrates “You Broke Me First” Reaching 1 Billion Spotify Plays
Calgary-born pop sensation Tate McRae hasn’t stopped since blowing up on the scene in 2021, and now she can add another milestone to her meteoric rise: 1 billion Spotify plays for her anthem breakout single “You Broke Me First.”. McRae marked the moment on her Instagram. In an...
Complex
August Alsina Responds to Speculation He Got Into Physical Altercation With Tory Lanez
Rumors are circulating online about a possible physical altercation between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. The story started with the Twitter account @GOTCITYTEA, which alleged that the two artists were involved in an incident after exchanging some negative talk online. “Tory Lanez KO’d August Alsina tonight after August got froggy...
Complex
Lil Baby Fans Riot After Festival Cancellation, Rapper Apologizes
A riot erupted at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival on Sunday after it was announced that headliner Lil Baby would not be performing. According to festival organizers, the Quality Control rapper canceled his performance because he was “too sick to perform.” Videos posted on social media show festival-goers destroying tents, throwing garbage, and breaking equipment.
Complex
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy
City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Video Shows August Alsina Ignore Tory Lanez Before Rumored Fight, L.A. District Attorney’s Office Investigating
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is investigating an alleged fight that went down between August Alsina and controversial rapper Tory Lanez. “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” said the District Attorney’s Office in a comment provided to Complex. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”
Complex
YouTuber Speaks Out on Decision to File Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj’s Fans
Kimberly Nicole Foster, the Harvard graduate behind the popular YouTube channel For Harriet, recently spoke with the Daily Beast about her impending lawsuit against the Barbz, the name given to Nicki Minaj’s ardent supporters. Foster tweeted out a critique of Minaj last week, writing, “Nicki is so clearly a...
Comments / 0