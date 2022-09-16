Read full article on original website
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
City leaders discuss growing safety concerns in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The need for addressing public safety in downtown Fargo is sparking conversation among neighbors and city leaders. “It’s getting more and more stressful just to walk the streets,” said Kyler Renfrow, a resident of downtown Fargo. Renfrow regularly walks his dog down...
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
Free pop-up food pantry in West Fargo on Monday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone in need of food assistance has the opportunity to drive or walk up to the West Fargo Eats mobile food pantry. It’s happening on Monday, September 19 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Cross. The address is 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo.
UPDATED: More than 500 residents west of Lake Ashtabula seeing power outage
--- (Valley City, ND) -- Roughly 536 Cass County Electric Cooperative members north of Valley City and west of lake Ashtabula are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are being dispatched to restore power to the region. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. You can learn...
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking your help in locating Tyana Valeika. Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5’1’’ tall and is described as mixed-race with...
Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
Joint press conference scheduled Monday discussing Mapleton officer-involved shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are expected to release new information about the officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month. On August 1, police were called to the 500 block of 5th Street after there were reports of shots fired. The incident led to a stand...
Local non-profit celebrates gifting 1,000+ homes with furniture
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The organization says they reached the milestone in just over 2 years, after beginning their work in 2020. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley (FMRRV), an organization that provides gently-used furniture to those in crisis, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 19 to celebrate the 1,000 home milestone, as well as the stock of their warehouse, which they say was gathered from scratch. They also say that the community’s involvement has been critical to their mission.
Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner was arrested by Fargo PD on Saturday after trying to attack an officer with a shovel. FPD responded to a call at around 6:00 p.m. for windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 3400 Block of Interstate Blvd., and Gardner was tased during the incident.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND
MICHIGAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bottineau man was life-flighted to Altru Hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle. Highway Patrol says Todd Wyman, 55, was westbound on Hwy 2 traveling from Fargo to Bottineau. Wyman just passed another vehicle, and his motorcycle began to wobble. Wyman lost control of the motorcycle and the bike skidded northwest gradually and entered the north ditch. Wyman was ejected from the motorcycle and found in the right lane.
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
