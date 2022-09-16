Read full article on original website
Community workshop to inform 145-acre ‘Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan’
The City of Richmond is inviting residents to a workshop to help develop the Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan, which will guide the future development of a 145-acre area that includes the former Hilltop Mall and areas immediately surrounding it to the south and east. The first community workshop will be...
Richmond awarded $9.7M grant for upgrades to Main Library
The City of Richmond has been awarded a California State Library Building Forward. grant of $9,712,979 to make critical upgrades at the historic Main Library, according to the City Manager’s Office. The grant, which requires that the city match the funds, will support upgrades to the aging building, including...
Richmond e-bikeshare program relaunches under new name, ‘LEAP’
After a hiatus, Richmond’s e-bikeshare program has returned. The relaunch began today and will be phased in over the next 30 days with expansion planned throughout the community, according to Richmond Mayor Tom Butt. The announcement came just in time for the Micromobility America Conference taking place at the Craneway Pavilion Sept. 15-16.
