PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Higlobe, Inc., the U.S. based solution for international payment transfers, raised $14 million in funding to expand its technology and launch into new markets. The funding round was led by global technology investment firm Battery Ventures, an investor in a number of U.S.-based fintech companies. Battery Senior Partner Scott Tobin will join Higlobe’s board. Higlobe uses asset-backed stablecoins to provide an efficient and cost-effective means of making cross-border payments between bank accounts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005891/en/ Co-founded by Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian (R) and Jeff Bolton (L), Higlobe, Inc. is a financial technology company revolutionizing the world of cross-border payments. (Photo: Business Wire)

