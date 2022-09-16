Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Europe Obtains CYSEC CIF License to Expand Services Across European Markets
FTX Europe announced that it has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), to operate “as a Cyprus investment firm (CIF) allowing the Company to fully own the local investment firm it previously acquired.”. Patrick Gruhn, Head of FTX Europe, commented:. “After launching our European operations...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Increases Investment in Aptos Labs to Support Infrastructure Building
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in Aptos Labs, a next-generation layer-1 blockchain “built with safety and user experience in mind.”. This is “a follow-on investment that comes after the first round of funding announced in March this year and...
Higlobe, Inc. Raises $14 Million to Eliminate International Fund Transfer Fees for the Global Workforce
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Higlobe, Inc., the U.S. based solution for international payment transfers, raised $14 million in funding to expand its technology and launch into new markets. The funding round was led by global technology investment firm Battery Ventures, an investor in a number of U.S.-based fintech companies. Battery Senior Partner Scott Tobin will join Higlobe’s board. Higlobe uses asset-backed stablecoins to provide an efficient and cost-effective means of making cross-border payments between bank accounts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005891/en/ Co-founded by Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian (R) and Jeff Bolton (L), Higlobe, Inc. is a financial technology company revolutionizing the world of cross-border payments. (Photo: Business Wire)
XTM Launches an Earned Wage Access Rebrand for Its Growing Today™ Membership
MIAMI & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company” ) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech innovator disseminating earned wages and providing gratuity access to contract workers, hospitality, personal care and service staff, is pleased to announce that it has launched a refined brand identify for its Today program to be accompanied by a new website paidtoday.io, a new logo and a redesigned app called ‘Today Financial’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005849/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum to Move Transactions Off Mainnet and Onto Layer-2, ETH-Compatible Chains: Report
Now that Ethereum (ETH), the world’s largest smart contract platform, has completed the Merge, it’s time to get ready for the next set of Ethereum upgrades – “the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge.”. As noted in an update released via an OKX – Okcoin research partnership,...
Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 billion
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) said on Tuesday it would buy the remaining stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions for $1.37 billion. Walgreens last year spent $970 million to increase its stake in the company to 71%, with an option to acquire remaining equity interests in the future.
crowdfundinsider.com
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain
The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: LINE NEXT Introduces Global NFT Platform
LINE NEXT Inc., LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the NFT ecosystem, announced that it has “opened the beta version of the global NFT platform DOSI, available in 9 languages and in 180 countries.”. Named after the Korean word for “city”, DOSI is an NFT platform “designed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I never liked standing still’: how I went from teenage tech enthusiast to a finance leader
After being turned down for a job he really wanted, Adam Luk had an epiphany – he needed a professional qualification to achieve his career goals
crowdfundinsider.com
Ocean Protocol Joins Web3 Projects on €20M+ Gaia-X moveID Initiative
Ocean Protocol, the Web3 platform to unlock data services for AI and business innovation, has teamed up with Chainstep, Datarella, Fetch.ai, peaq and 51nodes “to develop the system architecture for European mobility with the preservation of data autonomy as its core principle, within the Gaia-X moveID project.”. Ocean Founder,...
Comments / 0